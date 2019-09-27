Court threatens to jail DSS DG over Sowore’s continued detention

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday threatened to jail the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, for the continued detention of the convener of the revolution-now-movement, Omoyele Sowore.

The Federal High Court had, after ruling that the previous order issued for the DSS to detain Sowore for 45 days had elapsed, Tuesday ordered that he be immediately released.

The federal government had accused Sowore, convener of the ‘RevolutionNow Movement’, of attempting to oust President Muhammadu Buhari from office.

In a notice addressed to Bichi and dated September 26, the court berated the DSS boss for not releasing Sowore despite an order to do so.

But the DSS denied disobeying the court orders and explained why Sowore was still in its custody. The spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, said Sowore and his lawyers had not concluded the procedure and processes that would enable the Service to comply with the court order.

Afunanya said Sowore’s lawyers were competent enough to know the required documents to show before he could be released.