China converts mosques into public toilets

A public washroom has been constructed on the site of a demolished mosque in Atush of Xinjiang province in northwestern China.

According to the reports, the authorities had demolished two of three mosques there in a drive launched in 2016 to demolish Muslim places of worship, known as “Mosque Rectification” which is a small part of policies against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China.

In an interview conducted by Radio Free Asia (RFA), Uyghur neighbourhood committee chief from Suntagh village in Atush said the mosque was torn down in 2018. “It’s a public toilet, they haven’t opened it yet, but it’s built,” he added.

It is being said in the past few years, China has been hell-bent on breaking the spirit of Uyghur Muslims.