Zulum shares food, N125.5m cash to 40,000 families in Damboa

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Tuesday shared food items and N125.5m cash to over 40,000 families in Damboa, headquarters of Damboa Local Government in the southern part of the State.

The Governor’s visit came two days after the dreaded insurgents made an attempt to infiltrate the town. Several of them were neutralized during the failed attempt.

Zulum spent the night in Damboa coordinating humanitarian and developmental support with a view to providing social amenities to local populations. 14,900 male heads of households and another 25,100 female heads of households, most of whom have lost their means of livelihood, and could not have access to farmlands benefited from the excercise.

Each of the 14,900 males received a bag of rice, a bag of maize grits, and a bag of beans, while 25,100 female household received N5,000 cash and wrapper.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Zulum explained that the rice distributed was part of the Federal Government’s donation to the State through the Nigerian Customs Service.

He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to the State Government.