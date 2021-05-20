NEWS
Zulum Returns From Vacation
Governor Babagana Zulum returned to Borno State on Wednesday, after his 21-day vacation.
Zulum stressed the importance of a cordial relationship between a governor and his deputy to ensure good governance.
The Borno helmsman handed over to his deputy, Umar Kadafur, to serve as acting governor, from April 29 to May 19, 2021.
In a chat with newsmen, Zulum said he transmitted power to Kadafur to fulfil constitutional requirement and allow him to take full control of government.
“He did well in my absence and whenever there is such opportunity I will hand over to him.
“I see no reason why I should not trust my deputy”, Zulum said.
The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to the return of peace in the state.
On Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Zulum assured that those occupying schools within Maiduguri would be resettled before the end of the month.
He disclosed that completed projects will be inaugurated from next week to mark the May 29 Democracy Day.
NEWS
Wabba Will Never Return To Kaduna By The Time I’m Done With Him – El-Rufai
The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has vowed that Comrade Ayuba Wabba and other labour leaders will never return to Kaduna by the time his government is done with them.
The protest of the organised labour in Kaduna is in its third day.
Governor El-Rufai, who stated this while addressing the 23rd Annual Tax Conference organised by the The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) in Kaduna on Wednesday, described the labour leaders as “criminals”.
He said actions of the labour union under the auspices of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), which prevented businesses like banks, petrol stations and others from opening is criminal, illegal and the government will deal with “the criminals”.
The Governor pointed out that his government was not against the right of workers to embark on strike, but such workers must walk out of their work place and allow it to function without them.
While he emphasized that workers or their unions do not have the right to stop any business or government establishment from opening, El-Rufai said those responsible for such were liable to be convicted on the Miscellaneous Offences Act, which attracts a minimum penalty of 21 years imprisonment.
He then apologised to the gathering on any inconvenience suffered due to the strike, saying, “All those that have broken the law to the fullest extent will never come back to the state again by the time we are done with them.”
According to him, “There are efforts to prevent legitimate business to open, there are efforts to prevent banks from opening and also preventing petrol stations from dispensing fuel, this is totally criminal and illegal and we are going to take action.
“We are making efforts to provide security for all businesses that will wish to remain open.
“We are not against the right to strike, you are free to strike, but walk away from your institution and allow it to function without you.
“You have no right to stop any business from remaining open and we are going to take very strict measures against people that have tried to do that.
“What this strike is about is to answer fundamental questions, the first of which is this; should an employer, keep person of poor education, inadequate skills, qualifications and bad work attitude in employment, whether he likes it or not? Our answer in Kaduna state is in the negative.
“We, as the employer, are in a contract of employment with the employee and if he is not up to scratch, we will let him go and that is included in our contact of service.
“The second question is this, is the right to protest or to withdraw your services of an employee equivalent to the right to destroy the institution in which you work; shut it down or attack public infrastructure?
“Our position is very clear, law is very clear, you can walk out, you can strike, but you cannot shut anything down.
“Public infrastructure is a public asset belonging to the federation which belongs to all the people in Nigeria and you have no right to shut it down and if you do, you are liable to be convicted on either the Miscellaneous Offences Act which attracts a minimum penalty of 21 years imprisonment.”
According to him, “I want to assure you that we will break the strike and deal with the criminals, prosecute all those that have broken the law to the fullest extent and I assure you that they will never come back to the state again by the time we are done with them.”
NEWS
NLC Suspends Mass Action In Kaduna
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended the warning strike in Kaduna State.
Labour unions had declared a five-day warning strike against the administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai over the mass sack of workers.
The strike had brought Kaduna to a standstill as hospitals, banks, train station, the airport, among others were shut.
The governor had dared the labour leaders, saying their action would not make him change his stance on the sacked workers.
But speaking after an emergency meeting in Kaduna on Wednesday night, the National President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said the strike had been suspended.
The federal government had waded into the row between the Kaduna State government and labour unions.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had said that the federal government his Labour and Employment counterpart, Dr Chris Ngige, had intervened to resolve the dispute.
“The federal government is not folding its arms and already the Minister of Labour and Employment has waded in and is in touch with both the government of Kaduna State and also the Labour. In addition, the security apparatus all over the country have also taken pre-emptive measures to ensure that hoodlums don’t take advantage of this situation. In particular, I know that the police have reinforced its patrol between Kaduna and Abuja, so that we do not witness kidnappers taking advantage of the situation.”
“Overall, I think the federal government is quite concerned and is doing its best to see how the two parties can resolve their misunderstandings amicably, with little loss to productivity, little loss to properties. At the end of the day, all the parties have to come back to the drawing table to agree and hammer out concessions and agreements,” Mohammed had told state house correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.
NEWS
Bandits Set Church On Fire In Kaduna
A building housing the Assemblies of God Church in Ungwan Gaida community, near Kurmin Kaso, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has been set ablaze by armed bandits.
At least eight persons were killed in the attacks while several houses were torched.
Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, who confirmed the attacks, identified those killed as Samaila Gajere, Bawa Gajere, Bitrus Baba,Umaru Baba, Solomon Samaila, Sambo Kasuwa, Samuila Kasuwa, and Gideon Bitrus.
Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai condemned the attack on the place of worship, and directed the State Emergency Management Agency to carry out an urgent assessment of the damage done by the invaders.
Aruwan also said troops of the Nigerian Navy “neutralized three bandits” and arrested two accomplices after repelling an attack on Wakwodna community, near Kasso village, still in Chikun LGA.
According to him, the troops stationed at the Kujama checkpoint foiled the attack at Wakwodna following a tip-off.
He said bandits fled into surrounding bushes on sighting the troops, and abandoned some rustled cattle, which were rounded up and returned to their owners.
“The troops arrested a suspected bandits informant, Kapido Halilu, and a logistics supplier, Umar Maipashi. Food and medical supplies meant for the bandits were confiscated. The suspects were taken into custody for further investigation,” he said.
He said El-Rufai noted the report of the attack on Ungwan Gaida with sadness, and condoled the families of the slain citizens, as he offered prayers for the repose of their souls.
