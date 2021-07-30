Zulum deploys 1000 hunters to battle Boko Haram

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has inaugurated 1,000 volunteer hunters to complement efforts of security agencies on counter-insurgency.

Addressing the hunters in Khaddamari village, Jere Local Government Area of Borno, Zulum commended them for the sacrifice and support to his administration in its sustained efforts for peace and security in the state.

Zulum assured them of logistics support and monthly allowances to ginger them in the onerous task.

“What we are witnessing today is inauguration of 1,000 members of volunteer hunters to protect the farming communities in four local government areas.

“These farming communities are within Maiduguri, Jere, Mafa and Konduga LGAs,” Zulum said.

He lauded Rep. Ahmed Satomi (APC-Borno), and State Assembly members from the affected local government areas for their contributions in mobilising the hunters for the selfless service.

Earlier, Satomi, said the decision to mobilise the hunters who had been screened by relevant security agencies was inline with the commitment of the state government to enhance security in the state.

Gov. Zulum visited Mulai and Dalwa communities, on the outskirts of Maiduguri.

He also met with security operatives, to begin modalities for re-opening of farmlands along that axis, so as to avoid livelihood crisis.

Zulum said that the decision to reopen farms, was in compliance with the directive to the Nigerian military and other security agencies by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had urged security agencies to work with the state government and come up with modalities that would allow people to access their farmlands.