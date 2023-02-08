Zoom to lay off nearly 15% of employees as pandemic subsides

Zoom Video Communications Inc said it will cut about 1,300 jobs and take a charge of up to $68 million as demand for video conferencing services slows as the pandemic subsides.

Shares of the company, which fell 63 percent last year as tech stocks tumbled, rose 9.9 percent on the news, but fell slightly in extended trading.

Announcing Tuesday that the layoffs would affect about 15 percent of the workforce, CEO Eric Yuan said he would take a 98 percent pay cut for the next fiscal year and forfeit his bonus.

“We worked tirelessly … but we also made mistakes. We didn’t take as much time as we should have to thoroughly analyze our teams or assess if we were growing sustainably, toward the highest priorities,” Yuan said.

Zoom will incur about $50m to $68m in charges related to the layoffs, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The company said a substantial part of it will be spent in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

The company, which became a household name during lockdowns due to the popularity of its video-conferencing tools, has seen its revenue growth slow.

