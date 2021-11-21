SPORTS
Zidane learning English amid links to Man United
Zinedine Zidane has become one of the favourites to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Manchester United hot seat after a terrible run of form as seen the Red Devils lose six of their last 12 games.
Petit, who played alongside Zidane in the French national team, says the former Real Madrid manager is learning English to help with his ‘career’ but insists it is not due to the Manchester United links.
The former Arsenal midfielder ‘doesn’t believe’ Zidane will join Manchester United. He says the 49-year-old has ‘no connection’ with the Premier League and that it would be unlikely he would make the move.
if you do not speak the language when you arrive at a club like Manchester United, that could be a big problem.
‘I’ve been told that he has been learning English recently, so I think he knows it’s important for his career, but Zinedine being linked with Manchester United – I don’t believe it, to be honest.
‘Of course, he’s a big name but he never played in the Premier League and has very little connection with it, so as I said, I don’t believe it.’
Nevertheles, Zidane was reportedly ‘warming’ to the Manchester United job earlier this week as it would see him reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.
SPORTS
Man United pick Barcelona midfielder as Pogba’s replacement
Manchester United have decided to replace Paul Pogba with Barcelona midfielder, Frank de Jong
Pogba’s new current deal expires at the end of the season and would be leaving Old Trafford as a free agent.
Pogba is yet to agree a new deal with Manchester United and it’s understood that he is holding out for a salary rise which would see him overtake Cristiano Ronaldo.
For this reason, United are already making plans for his potential exit and are also considering West Ham’s Declan Rice.
However, The Independent reports that De Jong is top on the list of midfielders being considered by United’s hierarchy.
The report also claims that Barcelona’s new head coach, Xavi, ‘hasn’t been overwhelmingly impressed’ with De Jong.
De Jong joined Barcelona in 2019 in a deal worth £65m from Ajax in 2019 but has struggled to live up to his price tag so far.
The Netherlands international still has just under five years remaining on his current deal with Barca.
SPORTS
Leicester City vs Chelsea: Tuchel names squad for EPL game
Chelsea’s squad to face Leicester City in today’s English Premier League (EPL) tie has been revealed.
According to Football London, Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has named a 23-man squad to tackle Leicester at the King Power Stadium.
Tuchel’s men head to the game following a 1-1 draw with Burnley in their previous Premier League encounter.
The Blues are currently on top of the Premier League table with 26 points from 11 matches.
Below is Chelsea’s full squad against Leicester:
Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy.
Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Malang Sarr.
Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Saul Niguez, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount.
Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz.
The kick-off time for Chelsea vs Burnley is 1.30 pm.
SPORTS
Paul Kehinde: Five things you don’t know about the late Nigerian Olympic gold medallist
Olympic gold medalist and current world record-holder in the men’s 65kg weightlifting category, Paul Kehinde, popularly called Olumi Agberin, is dead.
Kehinde died at the age of 33 on Thursday after a brief illness.
Here are five things you don’t know about him:
- He took up powerlifting in November 2005 in Lagos.
- He won gold in the 65kg category at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro
- He was named a Member of the Order of the Niger [MON] by the Nigerian government in 2017.
- He was named Male Athlete of the Year at the 2016 Nigeria Sports Awards.
- He received a special award from the the President Goodluck Jonathan after winning gold and setting a world record at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland
