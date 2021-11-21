Zidane learning English amid links to Man United

Zinedine Zidane has become one of the favourites to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Manchester United hot seat after a terrible run of form as seen the Red Devils lose six of their last 12 games.

Petit, who played alongside Zidane in the French national team, says the former Real Madrid manager is learning English to help with his ‘career’ but insists it is not due to the Manchester United links.

The former Arsenal midfielder ‘doesn’t believe’ Zidane will join Manchester United. He says the 49-year-old has ‘no connection’ with the Premier League and that it would be unlikely he would make the move.

if you do not speak the language when you arrive at a club like Manchester United, that could be a big problem.

‘I’ve been told that he has been learning English recently, so I think he knows it’s important for his career, but Zinedine being linked with Manchester United – I don’t believe it, to be honest.

‘Of course, he’s a big name but he never played in the Premier League and has very little connection with it, so as I said, I don’t believe it.’

Nevertheles, Zidane was reportedly ‘warming’ to the Manchester United job earlier this week as it would see him reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.