Friday, August 23, 2024
‘Zero Possibility’: AC Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani Shuts Down Rafael Leao To Barcelona Transfer Rumour

FIle image of Rafael Leao.© AFP




AC Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani said Thursday that Rafael Leao will not leave the Serie A club for Barcelona as rumours swirled about a possible move for the Portugal winger. Speaking to reporters while leaving Milan’s Milanello training ground, Furlani said that there was “zero possibility” that Leao would quit the seven-time European champions. Asked whether Leao might put in a transfer request, Furlani added that he was “sure” that the 25-year-old would not.

Leao, whose contract expires in 2028, is one of Milan’s star players and is a target for Barca, according to reporting in Spain.

Milan began their Serie A season last weekend by coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Torino.

Paulo Fonseca’s team travel to promoted Parma on Saturday evening.

