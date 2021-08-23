BUSINESS
Zenith Bank, GTCO lead five others in N801.3bn dividend payout to investors in three years
Despite the harsh operating environment in the country, seven listed financial institutions on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), paid investors a total sum of N801.3 billion as dividend between 2018 and 2020, a data by NGX has revealed.
Analysis of the NGX data revealed that the seven banks in 2020 paid N278.84 billion as dividends, while N271.81billion and N250.64billion were paid as dividends between 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Despite domestic and foreign macroeconomic challenges, these financial giants over the years have sustained dividend payout to shareholders coupled with growth in profit.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had disclosed that financial Institutions under Financial and Insurance sector grew by 13.34per cent in full-year 2020 from 2.4per cent in 2019 and 1.41per cent in 2018.
Out of the N801.3billion dividend declared by these seven financial institutions, Zenith Bank contributed 32.7 per cent, while GTCO contributed 30.4 per cent.
Others financial institutions under consideration are Access Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, FBN Holdings, Fidelity Bank Plc and Stanbic IBTC Holdings.
Further analysis revealed that five out of the seven financial institutions have maintained a policy of paying interim and final dividend, a key factor that has sustained investors’ confidence in the domestic capital market.
Specifically, Zenith Bank and GTCO declared N262.16billion and N243.57billion as dividend respectively in the last three years.
Zenith Bank between 2019 and 2020 financial year paid investors N87.91billion and N86.34billion in 2018 as dividend respectively.
On its part, GTCO last year paid N83.1billion as total dividend while in the previous year, N81.01billion was paid as total and interim dividend.
Closing following them is Stanbic IBTC Holdings, which declared N101.3billion in the period under review while United Bank for Africa declared N81.05billion as dividend between 2018 and 2020.
During the period, Access Bank declared N58.6billion as dividend while FBN Holdings dividend amounted to N39.13billion.
In addition, Fidelity Bank declared N15.35billion as dividend between 2020 and 2018.
A review of the data showed that Zenith Bank leads in the banking sector as the management maintained robust payout in the three years under review.
Guaranty Trust Holdco came second in terms of dividend to investors amid growing profit and other fundamentals.
BUSINESS
Jimoh Ibrahim owes govt N70bn, we retain NICON, others – AMCON
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria has said that following a High Court order, it still remains in charge of assets belonging to a business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim.
A statement from the corporation on Thursday said Ibrahim’s current indebtedness to AMCON stood at nearly N70bn.
The statement, signed by Head of Corporate Communications at AMCON, Jude Nwauzor, said Justice A. R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court Abuja Division had on Monday ordered AMCON, NICON Insurance Limited, Nigeria Reinsurance and Ibrahim to maintain the status-quo-ante until September 8, 2021, when the court would hear all pending applications on the matter.
Nwauzor said the matter between Ibrahim and AMCON had been interminable since the loan was purchased by the government debt recovery agency during the first phase of Eligible Bank Asset purchases from Union Bank in the early days of AMCON.
The statement read, “AMCON and BPE, on July 21, received approval from the National Insurance Commission to constitute a new board and management of NICON Insurance Limited and Nigeria Re.
“The change was to enhance the smooth running, efficient and effective management of the two firms previously owned by the recalcitrant debtor and businessman.
“The reason for the changes in the board and management of the two insurance firms was sequel to the takeover of the major investor’s interests in the two organisations, and the Bureau for Public Enterprises who worked in partnership with AMCON to bring the much-needed stability in the operation of the organisations.”
AMCON said the reconstitution of the board and management team of the two insurance institutions in Nigeria was to ensure that the firms remained transparent and accountable.
It said, “After the constitution of the boards, Jimoh Ibrahim belatedly approached the court to obtain an order seeking to stop AMCON from constituting the boards of the two insurance firms.
“But when the case came up for hearing on Monday the 18th of August, the judge ruled that all parties maintain the status quo until September 8, which was agreed by both the counsel to Jimoh Ibrahim and co, C.I. Okpoko, SAN and counsel to AMCON, A.U. Mustapha, SAN.
“The implication is that AMCON is still in charge of all assets of Jimoh Ibrahim and his companies including NICON Insurance Limited and Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation over their heavy indebtedness to AMCON following earlier court rulings, which gave AMCON the power to take over the assets ab-initio.”
BUSINESS
MTN Group repatriates $280m dividend from Nigeria
South Africa’s MTN Group has repatriated its last year’s dividend of $280 million (R4.2 billion) from its local unit in Nigeria.
The company reported the payout recently during the release of preliminary financial results for six months to June 30, 2021.
The funds from Nigeria are part of approximately $650 million (R9.3 billion) in cash the pan-African telecoms giant returned from its subsidiaries.
MTN had been struggling to get dividends out of its subsidiaries due to the challenges of securing foreign currency in Nigeria and some other markets where it operates.
As a result, MTN was forced to suspend dividend payout for the 2020 financial year. The company also cited other reasons for the suspension, such as the timing of proceeds from an ongoing asset realisation programme (ARP) and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Cash upstreaming from Nigeria remained challenging in terms of securing foreign currency in the market. During 2020, we upstreamed the equivalent of approximately R286 million from Nigeria, with approximately R4.2 billion yet to be repatriated as of 31 December 2020,” the company had said in March.
The group has now fully secured its cash dividend from Nigeria, in what is one of the two positive developments concerning MTN that will come as a relief to shareholders.
The group’s complete half-year results are expected to be released on August 12 and it has told investors to expect between 75 per cent to 85 per cent drop in profit or earnings per share (EPS). This is due to an impairment charge involving its Yemeni business and the decoupling of its operation in Syria.
The sale of MTN Group’s 75 per cent stake in MTN Syria is part of ongoing attempts to exit markets in the Middle East over the next three to five years, with a plan to fully focus on core African markets.
MTN plans to raise about R15 billion ($1 billion) from shareholding sales in markets outside Africa, proceeds which will be used to reduce its huge debt of nearly R50 billion ($3.5 billion) for the year to December 2020 as well as allocate more capital investments in Africa by 2025.
In Nigeria, MTN, through its local unit, has earmarked N600 billion ($1.5 billion) over the next three years to expand broadband access in the country.
For MTN Nigeria, half-year 2021 results show that service revenue increased by 24.1 percent year-on-year, despite the number of its mobile subscribers declining by 7.6 million (nearly 10%).
“Operationally, our mobile subscribers closed H1 at 68.9 million, down 9.9% from December 2020. This was due to the regulatory restrictions on new SIM sales and activations, which was lifted on 19 April 2021,” MTN Nigeria’s CEO, Karl Toriola, said on an analyst call.
While user numbers fell, MTN Nigeria company managed to increase service revenue to N790.3 billion (about R27 billion, $1.9 billion) driven by a surge in data usage.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 27.6 per cent to N417.2 billion ($1 billion) while transaction volume for mobile money increased by 280.8per cent year-on-year to 55.6 million. Its total MoMo active subscribers reached 6.1 million,” the financial statement said.
BUSINESS
CBN recovers N89bn excess bank charges, others
The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has disclosed that it has so far recovered N89.2 billion excess and illegal charges slammed on customers by banks in Nigeria.
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, represented by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, speaking in Calabar at a 2- day public enlightenment fair, said the amount which was as at June 2021 was based on 23,526 complaints they received from customer bordering on charges and other related matters .
He added that the insinuations that the Apex bank was planning to convert domiciliary/ dollar accounts to naira were false and unfounded.
The fair is targeted at keeping the public apprised and let them know the policies, programmes and economic interventions of the bank and how it benefits the people.
He stated: “We want Nigerians to know that we carry out “banking examinations” and the results show that our banks are in very good condition and our financial system is stable, resilient, safe and sound”.
“This sensitisation is part of ways to engage the people to understand how our polices, programmes and interventions are affecting them and as well as create a veritable platform to discuss and understand their challenges through their responses and feedbacks.”
On the customer complaints he said, “What we do is that whenever we get these complaints, they are thoroughly investigated, if they are found to be true, the CBN makes sure that these customers are properly refunded and we have so far recovered N89 billion.”
