Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Zelenskyy invites China’s Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.

“We are ready to see him here,” Zelenskyy said in an interview.

Last week, the Chinese president visited his Russian counterpart, where the two leaders discussed the conflict and Beijing’s 12-point peace plan to end the war.

But since the war began, Xi and Zelenskyy have not yet spoken.

China’s proposal includes a call for de-escalation and an eventual ceasefire in Ukraine.

While Ukraine has welcomed China’s involvement, Zelenskyy has said he will only consider peace settlements after Russian troops leave Ukrainian territory.

Previous article
China vows to ‘fight back’ if US speaker meets Taiwan’s president
