Zelenskiy in Germany after meeting pope

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was in Germany early on Sunday as he seeks to shore up support from key allies against Russia’s invasion of his country.

“Already in Berlin,” Zelenskiy tweeted after arriving from Italy, where he asked Pope Francis to back Kyiv’s peace plan got promises from Italy’s leaders of full military and financial backing for Ukraine, as well as support for Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union.

Germany on Saturday announced 2.7 billion euro ($3.0 billion) of military aid to Ukraine, its biggest such package since Russia’s invasion, and pledged further support for Kyiv for as long as necessary.