Saturday, August 12, 2023
Zaria Central Mosque Collapse: Obi commiserates with victims’ families

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi  has commiserated with the families of the victims who lost their lives on Friday when a section of the 105- year-old Zaria Central mosque collapsed on them.

Obi in a condolence message on his X page expressed deep shock over the incident.

He prayed that God forgives the deceased all their sins and grant them paradise

He also prayed for quick healing for the injured.

No fewer that eight worshipers were killed and 25 others sustained injuries as a section of the 150-year-old Mosque collapsed on Friday during prayer session.

The incident, it was learnt, occurred at about 4pm while the worshippers were praying asri.

Obi wrote: “With deep sadness, I read about the death of our compatriots in Zaria who were worshipping at the Zaria Central Mosque for Asr prayers on Friday when a wall collapsed on them. May Allah forgive the deceased all their sins and grant them Aljanna.

May the injured be healed quickly. Finally, I commiserate with the families of the deceased, and the good people of Zaria Emirate and Kaduna State over this tragic incident. -PO

 

