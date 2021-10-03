Zamfara Speaker’s father still in captivity as other family members regain freedom

Five family member of Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, have regained freedom.

The freed victims were abducted alongside Alhaji Muazu Magarya , the speaker’s father, on August 5, 2021.

The Police Command in Zamfara on Saturday announced the rescue of five family members of the Speaker.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ayuba Elkanah, confirmed this while presenting the rescued persons before reporters in Gusau, the state capital.

Elkanah said that the 16 victims, including a three-month old baby Khadija Muazu, and her mother Hauwa Muazu, were rescued and safely returned when the fleeing bandits abandoned them at their various camps.

Recall that the Speaker’s father and five members of his family were abducted at Magarya community in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

Elkanah said the Speaker’s family members, who were rescued on September 29, included Dahiru Sarki Magarya, Hauwa Mu’azu Magarya, baby Khadija, Usman Magarya and Okasha Abdullahi Magarya.

The Police commissioner said the 11 others, including four women, were abducted from Magamin Tandu in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.

He said all the victims had undergone various medical checkup and would be reunited with their families.

Elkanah assured that efforts were being made to rescue the speaker’s father.