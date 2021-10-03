NEWS
Zamfara Speaker’s father still in captivity as other family members regain freedom
Five family member of Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, have regained freedom.
The freed victims were abducted alongside Alhaji Muazu Magarya , the speaker’s father, on August 5, 2021.
The Police Command in Zamfara on Saturday announced the rescue of five family members of the Speaker.
The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ayuba Elkanah, confirmed this while presenting the rescued persons before reporters in Gusau, the state capital.
Elkanah said that the 16 victims, including a three-month old baby Khadija Muazu, and her mother Hauwa Muazu, were rescued and safely returned when the fleeing bandits abandoned them at their various camps.
Recall that the Speaker’s father and five members of his family were abducted at Magarya community in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.
Elkanah said the Speaker’s family members, who were rescued on September 29, included Dahiru Sarki Magarya, Hauwa Mu’azu Magarya, baby Khadija, Usman Magarya and Okasha Abdullahi Magarya.
The Police commissioner said the 11 others, including four women, were abducted from Magamin Tandu in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.
He said all the victims had undergone various medical checkup and would be reunited with their families.
Elkanah assured that efforts were being made to rescue the speaker’s father.
Niger Governor cries out over terrorists, bandits alliance
Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has raised the alarm that bandits and terrorists have now formed an alliance to wreak havoc on innocent people in communities in the state.
Speaking in Minna at the weekend after commiserating with injured soldiers at the IBB Specialist hospital, Bello who just returned from an official trip to Turkey also confirmed the killing of two soldiers and the injuring of 12 others in the last attack by bandits on Kagara town, headquarters of the Rafi Local Government Area of the state.
After commiserating with injured soldiers at the IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna, the governor said more soldiers were injured in the Kagara incident.
While revealing that some of the injured soldiers had been moved to Kaduna for treatment, he added that the other 12 were hospitalised at the IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna.
“The bandits have an alliance with terrorists considering their increasing number and the way they plan and carry out their attacks,” Bello said.
Bello said the bandits however suffered losses during the operation but could not say how many of them were neutralised or injured.
He lamented that: “We have lost quite a number of them (security operatives) since the operation started and we don’t intend to lose more. What we are calling for is a safe environment and for everyone to support the ongoing operation by the security agents”.
He accused some communities of harbouring bandits because of fear that they could be attacked, warning that “very soon we will tag those communities as same elements as bandits. If you are harbouring any bandits and you know, you are one even if you don’t carry a gun because you are risking the lives of our security agents”.
Leave Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu alone, face bandits, terrorists, Afenifere tells Buhari
Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop hunting to advocates for true federalism or self determination.
Rather, the government, according to its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, should concentrate on putting a stop to banditry and terrorism.
Ajayi, who was reacting to the President’s National Day broadcast in which he said government had discovered sponsors of Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu, said: “Afenifere feels government should concentrate on putting a stop to banditry and terrorism rather than dissipating energy on hunting for those who are advocating for true federalism or self- determination.
“The phenomenon of Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu in terms of desiring their own nations came about as a result of the failure of the Nigerian state to cater adequately for Nigerians.
“ lf insecurity and social dislocation in the country are brought to an end, the agitation for separate nations will fizzle out”. Still on the 61st anniversary speech of Buhari, the group spokesperson said government should face reality and tackle the challenges facing the country.
“The picture painted by President Buhari of Nigeria is at variance with what is on ground”, the spokesperson said.
“ The President’s claim that a lot has been achieved in the last six years “in infrastructure, social care, governance, Nigeria’s image and influence in Africa and the international community” is against the reality on ground.
“There has never been a time in the annals of modern Nigeria that the country’s infrastructure was this decadent, social care near-absent and the image of the country so battered.
“Indeed, the difference between now and the days of the late Sani Abacha was that the head of state then was wearing khaki while the present head of government wears civilian dress and there are democratic institutions like the legislature that were absent then.
Bandits abduct Niger state Permanent Secretary, granddaughter
The Permanent Secretary in Niger Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Ibrahim Garba Musa, has been abducted along with his granddaughter.
He was abducted in his house in Zugeru on Friday night.
He was in Zugeru for a wedding celebration and picked up by the gunmen in the night after the celebration.
A family source said the gunmen entered the house by breaking down the gate to abduct the Permanent Secretary who was relaxing after the celebration.
The family has begun reaching out to the State Government to inform them about the incident.
The Secretary to the Niger State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, said he has just been informed about the incident but was yet to confirm it.
He however said that the State Government would do its best to ensure the Permanent Secretary is rescued unharmed.
Niger Police spokesman DSP Abiodun Wasiu could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.
