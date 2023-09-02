More facts have emerged on how residents of Birnin Magaji in Zamfara State abducted wives of terrorists in retaliation to a recent kidnapping in the community.

This was confirmed a youth leader of the community to PRNigeria, who said that the step was taken by the concerned youths due incessant attacks by terrorists on their community in recent times.

“The bandits invaded the farm and threatened the farmers before they took them away.

“These days many people here cannot go to the farm and even in our homes; we are afraid they could come and abduct us for ransom,” he said.

In retaliation, the dwellers of the community intercepted the terrorists’ wives, including a pregnant woman, while they were returning to their hideouts.

In Zamfara, terrorists’ attack have been very common lately. In August, SaharaReporters reported how terrorists kidnapped at least 80 children during a fresh operation in the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

In another incident, operatives of the Nigerian Police Force and the Nigerian Army said they had organised a search party for eight kidnapped National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Zamfara State.

It was learnt that the corps members were travelling in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to Sokoto State, for the one-year national service, when their vehicle was intercepted by the terrorists.