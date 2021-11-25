breaking
Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits
The Zamfara State Taskforce Committee on Compliance to Governor Bello Matawalle’s Executive Order on insecurity has ordered the closure of a filling station and bakery in Gusau and Tsafe local government areas of the State.
Abubakar Dauran, the Chairman of the Committee, gave the order on Wednesday shortly after security forces arrested four suspects for allegedly supplying petrol and bread to bandits.
Dauran, who is also the Special Adviser to Matawalle on Security Matters, disclosed that the filling station, located in Tsafe town, Tsafe Local Government Area, would be closed for purported selling petroleum products to bandits’ collaborators, while a bakery in Gusau would be closed for allegedly supplying bread to bandits.
He said, “Both the filling station and bakery house will be closed down immediately.”
According to Dauran, the suspects were arrested after they were monitored and eventually trailed by the security forces attached to the Taskforce.
He said, “Some of these suspects were found using Jericans, gallons and generator tanks to buy petroleum from the filling stations and supplying the product to bandits in their hideouts.
“They were arrested carrying petroleum heading to Yanware village of Tsafe LGA, while the suspected bread suppliers were caught illegally using motorcycles to supply bread to some unknown persons, suspected to be bandits.”
Dauran lamented that in spite of the effort being made by Matawalle’ to provide a lasting solution to lingering security challenges in Zamfara, some unpatriotic citizens are sabotaging the effort.
The committee chairman said the government would enforce the executive order to the letter, warning that violators, when caught, would face the full wrath of the law.
He appealed to residents of Zamfara to continue to support security agencies and the government with credible information on bandits and their collaborators for appropriate action.
Dauran called on the security agencies to intensify raids on those aiding banditry and kidnapping in the state.
Lekki massacre: EndSARS report lacks credibility – Islamic group
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has finally reacted to the leaked EndSARS report on the clash between Nigeria’s security agencies and protesters at Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.
The Islamic group handed down a resounding verdict of rejection of the report, describing it as full of loopholes and lacking credibility.
MURIC’s verdict was pronounced in a statement on Thursday by its director and founder, Professor Ishaq Akintola.
Recall that the Lagos State EndSARS panel had submitted its report on the Lekki Tollgate shooting last week.
In the report, the panel had indicted the Federal Government, the police and the military.
MURIC’s statement read in part: “In the wake of a Tsunami of rejections which greeted the leaked report of the #EndSARS report, we of the Muslim Rights Concern, having critically scrutinised the report with the aid of experts hereby affirm that the said report is full of loopholes, discrepancies, half truths, irregularities and inconsistencies too many to mention.
“For the sake of clarity, we assert that life is sacred and to that extent we abhor the killing of protesters even if it’s just one person.
“The wording of the report is replete with terminological inexactitude. Exempli gratia, the word ‘massacre’ was used to describe the so-called killing of a total of 9 people whereas ‘massacre’ is used for the killing of tens, hundreds and thousands of people. This’s symptomatic of a desperation to indict at all cost.
“Nigerians were made to suffer the trauma of mathematical juggling from DJ Switch’s 78 bodies to CNN’s 56, BBC’s 38 and the feminists’ paltry figure of twenty-three which the panel pruned down to 9 bodies. But analysts have even reduced the figure to 3 or 4 after establishing prima facie cases of improper evaluation of evidence. This report can’t stand the test of time.”
The statement added that there were outright lies in the EndSARS report.
It said, “For instance, the Doctor at Reddingtons never mentioned that a dead body was deposited at the hospital, yet the panel claimed on page 287 that he did. Kolade Salami, who was killed in 2019, was listed among the victims of Lekki shootings.”
According to the statement, half of the names were given without addresses, while no relations have turned up to claim bodies and yet the panel recommends payment of compensation to the non-existing families.
“These are some of the reasons the panel’s recommendations are laughable, irrational and unrealistic,” it concluded.
We’ll show Nigerians that PDP is different, Says Makinde
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, declared that with a new leadership soon to take over the administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he was hopeful that the party would begin to take actions that would show Nigerians that it was different and ready to work for Nigerians’ best interest.
Makinde, who said elective office holders on PDP’s platform must show that the party was ready to engender good governance at all levels, added that there was a connection between the performance of elective office holders and the high level of voter apathy in the country.
In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, Makinde, who chaired one of the sessions at the retreat for newly-elected PDP Officers, in Abuja, urged the party to end voter apathy by mobilising women and youths, who represented critical segments of the voting population.
According to the governor, the PDP must address the issue of voter apathy ahead of the 2023 general election, as the results of the 2015 and 2019 presidential election showed that less than 30 million voters participated in each of the elections, whereas, the number of registered voters was just below 85 million.
He, however, stated that in order to address the issue of youth and women participation in politics, the party must deal with the issue of elective office holders breaching the trust and confidence of voters.
He said: “I would like you to bear in mind, each time the speakers mention youth, that Nigeria has a population of about 78 million persons, who fall between the ages of 16 and 40 and when they say women, we should be thinking in terms of about 100 million persons.
“So, in total, we are discussing a population of about 120 to 140million.
“I have decided to lead with this information because as politicians, we are interested in numbers. The 2015 presidential election was won and lost with a voting population of less than 30 million. In 2019, the figures were similar – less than 30 million people voted. In both cases, the total number of registered voters was just below 85 million.
“From these numbers, we can clearly see that we have an election participation problem. First, those eligible to register are not registering to vote. Second, over 60 per cent of those who register, shun the elections.
“So, looking towards 2023, one of the key issues that we need to address is voter apathy and we cannot effectively address youth participation in Nigerian politics and mobilising youth and women in Nigerian politics while ignoring the reason behind this apathy.
“If we are being honest, we will agree that the failure of the political class to make itself relevant to the voting population is chiefly responsible for voter apathy. We over-promise and under deliver and the citizens pay the price.”
JAMB uncovers 706,189 illegal admissions
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has uncovered 706, 189 illegal admissions by universities, colleges of education, polytechnics aby the nd other institutions.
The illegal admissions were disclosed on Wednesday by JAMB’s Registrar Ishaq Oloyede.
He said the illegality was perpetrated by public and private higher institutions across the six geopolitical zones.
According to him, 114 universities account for 67,795 of the illegal admissions; 489,918 in 137 polytechnics; 142,818 in 80 Colleges of Education and 5,678 in 37 other institutions.
The ‘hidden’ admissions, which Oloyede said were unknown to JAMB as prescribed by law, were perpetrated from 2017 to 2020 by the affected institutions.
The Education Minister Malam Adamu Adamu has agreed to a plea by JAMB for a last chance for the violators, Oloyede said during a consultative/sensitisation meeting with stakeholders in Abuja.
He said the institutions disregarded JAMB’s Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) which allows institutions to “only admit candidates that met the requirements.”
He said vice chancellors, rectors and provosts of the affected institutions’ have admitted their mistakes by “sending a formal letter of confession and disclosure to the JAMB Registrar.”
The list of the 114 universities indicted for illegal admissions was presented to the stakeholders.
The JAMB registrar said: “As a measure of mopping up the backlog of improperly admitted candidates, the Honourable Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, assented to the Board’s plea for a last chance for the violators.
“He also approved the caveat that the culprits should, first and foremost, declare the number of candidates admitted outside CAPS between 2017 and 2020 by sending a formal letter of confession and disclosure to the JAMB Registrar.
“Those minimally qualified would then be condoned to put an end to the period and finally put the matter to rest.
“The Board was then directed to launch massive campaigns to educate the public against accepting such illegal admissions henceforth.”
Ruling out another opportunity for illegal admissions by institutions of higher learning, Oloyede said the illegality had hindered the future of many graduates and it was time to stop it.
He added: “The graduates of the illegitimate process need admission letters to pursue post-graduation endeavours like housemanship, scholarship, enrolment into the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), among others, they are out of sync.
“Some candidates had been forced in the past to seek direct entry into other universities after graduation just because their degrees were not recognised as a result of lack of admission letters at critical stages.
“The physical, psychological and mental strain of such candidates is better imagined than experienced. This could have been avoided if everyone played the game according to the rules.
“The Board is then constrained to condone these illegitimate admissions through a process known as ‘condonement’ which was previously known as ‘Regularization’.
“This was done out of sympathy for the candidates and consideration of the enormous resources expended on the training of such candidates.
“Thus, the Board was condoning all these infractions in admissions conducted prior till 2017. It is note-worthy that the lawlessness is perpetrated in institutions across the six geopolitical zones of the country.”
Oloyede also claimed that some university lecturers were recently arrested for engaging in massive fraud associated with ‘A Level’ examinations by Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) and Interim Joint Matriculation Board.
He added: “As a moderator of the two ‘A Level entrance examinations in Nigeria, Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board(JUPEB) and Interim Joint Matriculation Board Examination(IJMBE), the attention of the board was drawn to the massive fraud associated with the conduct of these examinations.
“It is quite disappointing that some of our colleagues were arrested while conniving with various examination syndicates to compromise the noble objectives of these two examinations.
“The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Education conducted a sting operation the result of which is monumentally embarrassing.
“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, you must have been disturbed by the recent indicting release of the ICPC on the scandal in its campaign to put an end to such illegal, destructive and disruptive activities.
“The board has painstakingly taken some measures to forestall future recurrence. It has, for instance, initiated action to seek approval from the minister of Education, to establish what it refers to as the ‘A Level Task Team/ A Level Qualification and Verification Databank (ALQVD)’ as a repository for verified A/L qualifications in Nigeria.
“I am privileged to know that the Federal Ministry of Education is considering further necessary action on the matter. As soon as the appropriate approvals are secured, we would reach out to you for assistance.”
On the unethical and unacceptable practices by Computer-Based Testing (CBT) Centres, he said: ”Fourthly, the review of our registration process has shown some unethical and unacceptable practices by Computer-Based Testing (CBT) Centres.
“These centres are allowed to collect only Seven Hundred Naira (#700.00) as registration charges but they use the opportunity to engage in conduct unbecoming, including extortion, during the exercise.
“In order to put a stop to such extortion, we propose to make UTME registration henceforth cashless. In other words, JAMB will now be collecting the approved N700.00 registration fee on behalf of the CBT Centres along with its UTME registration fees and then remit what is due to each registration centre to its bank account on a weekly basis or any timeframe acceptable to the centre owners.
“This intervention will block all loopholes through which hapless candidates are extorted by unscrupulous service providers.”
