Zamfara Governor, Matawalle Loses Re-Election As INEC Declares PDP’s Lawal Dare Winner

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has lost his reelection bid to Lawal Dare of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The returning officer for the election, Professor Kasimu Shehu, said Dare scored 377,726 votes to defeat Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle who polled 311, 976 votes.

SaharaReporters had on Monday reported that the Zamfara State chapter of the PDP accused the Matawalle-led state government of kidnapping the returning officer of the Maradun local government area.

The party through the Dauda Lawal Media Office had stated in a release on Monday in Gusau that the governor was allegedly pushing hard to disrupt and manipulate the announcement of the governorship results.

The media office further fingered the governor with a move to hijack the results of some local government areas to enable him to close the wide margin of the PDP.

“We have received a distress call from the returning officer of the hometown of the governor, Maradun local government.

“He was kidnapped on his way to Gusau to deliver the collated result of the local government.

“This is uncalled for and a clear clampdown on democracy. Governor Matawalle has been desperate to thwart the process of the results collation and announcement of results.

“The people have voted their wish, it is high time for the governor to accept defeat and stop all these moves that can throw our dear state into a dicey situation.

“The Inspector General of Police should call the state commissioner of police to order. He has allowed himself to be used by the governor. The Independent National Electoral Commission must do the needful, we are not sure of the intention of the governor. He is desperate to do anything, not minding the consequences,” the media office had said.