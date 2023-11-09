Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has disclosed that his administration is making strides in the battle against banditry and related crimes in the State.

The Governor, on Wednesday, revealed that the first batch of the Community Protection Guards (CPG), recruited from all 14 local government areas of the state, will be mobilised to the training camp within a week.

A statement by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that Governor Lawal received the whitepaper of the transition committee at the council chamber, Government House in Gusau, the State capital.

According to the statement, the whitepaper was presented by a committee led by Alhaji Bello Umar Karakkai, a former Head of Service, Zamfara State.

Governor Lawal, while speaking during the presentation of the whitepaper on the transition committee report, commended the committee for their thorough job of examining the report and presenting the government’s position on the various issues and recommendations raised in the report.

The whitepaper committee was informed by the need to satisfy the overriding interest of the public in studying the various recommendations and the issues raised by the transition committee in 2023 and coming up with the government’s position.

“This aligns with the Zamfara State government’s quest to address the various issues relating to public service and the general administration,” the statement added.

The statement further stated that the governor also appreciated both the transition committee and the writers of the whitepaper for extensively examining a wide range of issues relating to the development of Zamfara State.

“These include the broader question of governance reform and its key components, such as public service and financial reforms,” the statement added.