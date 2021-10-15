breaking
Zamfara first-class monarch regains freedom after 30 days in kidnappers’ den
Kidnapped Zamfara traditional ruler, Emir of Bungudu , Alhaji Hassan Attahiru has regained his freedom.
The traditional ruler was released on Thursday after 30 days in captivity.
The emir was abducted by bandits on September 14, while travelling to Abuja. His police orderly was killed in the incident and another police officer was taken with the monarch.
A source at the palace who pleaded for anonymity, said the monarch had been released by his captors.
“The monarch will seek medical attention before proceeding to Zamfara. We are anxiously waiting to receive him,” the newspaper quoted the source as saying.
Attahiru, a first-class emir, is a former Secretary to the Government of Zamfara State.
The Emir’s release from captivity was barely 48-hours after a family source confided in newsmen that the abductors has increased the ransom for his release to N100m.
The abductors had initially demanded N20 million ransom as condition for his release.
It is not clear how much was paid as ransom to secure his release.
#EndSARS memorial: Police warning against Lagos protest illegal – Falana
Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria has condemned the warning of Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, against End SARS protest on October 20.
Falana, who made the remark in a statement obtained by Channels Television on Thursday, said the Police lacked the power to ban public protests in Nigeria.
Recall that groups and individuals are planning to commemorate the one year anniversary of the Lekki toll gate shooting by Nigerian Army troops.
The Lagos state police had earlier this week warned that it will “suppress planned protests” in commemoration of last year’s EndSARS protests.
The Police claimed that the planned protests may lead to a “breakdown of law and order.”
Reacting to the development, Falana said, “Police’s stance is illegal as they constitute a gross infringement of the fundamental rights of the Nigerian people to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly guaranteed by sections 38 and 40 of the Nigerian Constitution as well as articles 9 and 10 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights Act.”
“Since police permits have been outlawed and banned in Nigeria by the Federal High Court and affirmed by the Court of Appeal, the Nigeria Police Force cannot be permitted to ban rallies without a repeal of the law on public meetings, rallies and processions in the country. In other words, the ban on public protests announced by the Police Authorities cannot obliterate the constitutionally guaranteed rights of Nigerians to assemble peacefully and express themselves.
“After all, it is public knowledge that General Muhammadu Buhari (as he then was) and other leaders of the ruling All Progressive Congress who took part in public rallies against fuel hike in January 2012 and protests against insecurity in November 2014. To that extent, the Buhari administration ought to restrain the Police from banning peaceful rallies against police brutality on October 20, 2020, in any manner whatsoever and however.
“Finally, the Police and other security agencies should be reminded of the indisputable fact that neither the former British colonial police force nor the defunct neocolonial military junta succeeded in banning public protests in Nigeria.”
Don’t threaten us over rotational presidency, Northern Elders warn PANDEF
The Northern Elders’ Forum has warned Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) against issuing any threat over the presidency.
The forum said this while reacting to PANDEF’s statement that the north should wait till 2031 before producing another president.
In a press statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, said it should be unthinkable that the North should contemplate clutching onto the presidential seat at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s two tenures of eight years.
But Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, warned that perhaps PANDEF and other groups have not been listening to the north when it stated that it shall not be threatened or intimidated by any group or region.
“The truth of the matter is, whatever PANDEF says, no matter what any group says, the fundamental right of every citizen to elect his candidate and the rights of all political parties to choose candidates must be respected. Between this legal provision and the exigencies of managing a plural and diverse nation, politicians should fill the vacuum by doing the serious work.”
“The north is willing to sit down with anybody and discuss how these things can be done, but we can’t get anything by threats and again, we have said this so many times, don’t threaten the north, we will not be intimidated, there is a way to do this, it is what the law says we should do, it is what the political process demands we should do. And when you keep speaking in this kind of language, it just simply foul the atmosphere,” he said.
He advised PANDEF and other organisations to insist on a competent Nigerian who must run an inclusive administration that will integrate everybody into the process.
Iyorchia Ayu emerges consensus Chairmanship candidate of PDP
Former Senate President Iyorchia Ayu has emerged the consensus chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
His choice came after a marathon meeting of the Northern Caucus of the PDP held at Bauchi State Governors’ Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.
It was gathered that two other contenders from the North, where the position has been zoned to – former governor of Katsina state, Ibrahim Shema, and the incumbent deputy national chairman (North), Senator Nazif Suleiman – stepped down for Ayu.
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP had zoned the position of National Chairman to the North apart from endorsing the decision of Zoning Committee which said the current National Working Committee (NWC) positions be swapped between the North and the South.
At a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, confirmed that Ayu was unanimously picked as the candidate for the office of the National Chairman by the Northern Caucus of the party.
Ayu had earlier emerged the consensus national chairmanship candidate for the North Central zone after other contenders from the zone withdrew from the race early this week.
The party’s national convention holds in Abuja October 31.
