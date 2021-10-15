Zamfara first-class monarch regains freedom after 30 days in kidnappers’ den

Kidnapped Zamfara traditional ruler, Emir of Bungudu , Alhaji Hassan Attahiru has regained his freedom.

The traditional ruler was released on Thursday after 30 days in captivity.

The emir was abducted by bandits on September 14, while travelling to Abuja. His police orderly was killed in the incident and another police officer was taken with the monarch.

A source at the palace who pleaded for anonymity, said the monarch had been released by his captors.

“The monarch will seek medical attention before proceeding to Zamfara. We are anxiously waiting to receive him,” the newspaper quoted the source as saying.

Attahiru, a first-class emir, is a former Secretary to the Government of Zamfara State.

The Emir’s release from captivity was barely 48-hours after a family source confided in newsmen that the abductors has increased the ransom for his release to N100m.

The abductors had initially demanded N20 million ransom as condition for his release.

It is not clear how much was paid as ransom to secure his release.