Monday, April 10, 2023
Zamfara Community Releases Names Of 85 Children, Women, Others Abducted By Terrorists

The Wanzamai community in Zamfara State’s Tsafe Local Government Area has compiled a list of the 85 people kidnapped by suspected terrorists on Friday.

Although the victims’ ages were not specified, it was learnt that they included women and children.

SaharaReproters had reported how the terrorists kidnapped at least 80 children on Friday morning during a fresh operation in the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

This was confirmed to BBC Hausa by the parents of the victims who revealed that the children were between the ages of 12 and 17.

They added that the victims were in the bush fetching firewood at about 8:00 a.m. when the terrorists rounded them up and marched them away into the forest.

A parent who said her 15-year-old son was abducted spoke to the BBC Hausa service about the attack and expressed concern about the children in captivity.

“We are worried because we don’t know the condition of our children in captivity,” she said.

A journalist who covers insecurity in Northern Nigeria for foreign media, Yusuf Anka posted on Twitter, “At least 85 people, including teenagers and older men and women, were abducted by armed bandits loyal to Ado Aleru in the communities of Wanzamai, Kucheri, and Yankara in the border areas between Zamfara and Katsina States on thursday.

“This incident comes after the Nigerian military succeeded in killing four bandits loyal to Aleru who were looking after his herds in Magazu areas.”

 

The list of names of the 85 victims reads as follows:

1.   Nana Ash Ala

 

2.   Abdullahi Ado  Nabu Zuwa

 

3.   Suleman Yahnya Sacintayi

 

4.   Fauziyah Salisu

 

5.   Rabi Umaru D/Sokoto

 

6.   Yahuza Ali Sokoto

 

7.   Safara’u Ibrahim

 

8.   Yasin Ibn Mai

 

9.   Hawawu Usman

 

10.                     Farida Usman

 

11.                     Nana Zayyanu

 

12.                     Jamila Zayyanu

 

13.                     Hassan Muntari

 

14.                     Suleiman Muntari

 

15.                     Rukayya Babariro Buzu

 

16.                     Hassan Babariro Buzu

 

17.                     Usaina Babairo Buzu

 

18.                     Bashariya Shehu

 

19.                     Maryam Shehu

 

20.                     Bilki Hamisu

 

21.                     Nawara Ahsiru

 

22.                     Musa Dargoma

 

23.                     Khalifa Sule

 

24.                     Mustafa Alfa

 

25.                     Najibu Mani

 

26.                     Yargoma Ayye

 

27.                     Jabiru Nayaro

 

28.                     Asma’u Nayaro

 

29.                     Hadiza Nayaro

 

30.                     Sherifa Isihu

 

31.                     Yayyah Isihu

 

32.                     Usman Mai Kiyo

 

33.                     Hassi Mai Kiyo

 

34.                     Murja

 

35.                     Abba Muhaka

 

36.                     Malan Alasan

 

37.                     Semia Allaramma

 

38.                     Umma Alh Yau

 

39.                     Murshida Ibrahim

 

40.                     Kabiru Mustafa

 

41.                     Nusaiba Mustafa

 

42.                     Sanmillu Sani

 

43.                     Maryam Muntari

 

44.                     Ibrahim Naamaikoto

 

45.                     Fati Sani

 

46.                     Ibrahim Isabi

 

47.                     Rukaya Hamza

 

48.                     Zaharau Abdulkadir

 

49.                     Mustafa Abdulkadir

 

50.                     Wasila Dayya bi dabu

 

51.                     Fati  Dayya bi dabu

 

52.                     Khadija  Dayya bi dabu

 

53.                     Rabiatu  Dayya bi dabu

 

54.                     Sabila Monsura

 

55.                     Aadi Mustapha

 

56.                     Zainab Midahiru

 

57.                     Mustapha

 

58.                     Yusuf Bashar

 

59.                     Ado

 

60.                     Nafisa

 

61.                     Lawisa

 

62.                     Ssabila

 

63.                     Umar Mustapha Naket

 

64.                     Ashiru Isahu

 

65.                     Fauziya Salisu

 

66.                     Rafia Sigaga

 

67.                     Saila Sigaga

 

68.                     Nana Hamida

 

69.                     Usaifa Hamida

 

70.                     Mairo Abdullaihi

 

71.                     Yahaya Alaranma

 

72.                     Abdulrahaman Yahuza

 

73.                     Nafisa

 

74.                     Ziyara

 

75.                     Wasila

 

76.                     Farida

 

77.                     Zakiya

 

78.                     Hawararkura Halidu

 

79.                     Shamsiya

 

80.                     Nana

 

81.                     Aminu

 

82.                     Sai Fullahi

 

83.                     Dan Adadi

 

84.                     Nasiru

 

85.                     Yusuf



