Zamfara Community Releases Names Of 85 Children, Women, Others Abducted By Terrorists

The Wanzamai community in Zamfara State’s Tsafe Local Government Area has compiled a list of the 85 people kidnapped by suspected terrorists on Friday.

Although the victims’ ages were not specified, it was learnt that they included women and children.

SaharaReproters had reported how the terrorists kidnapped at least 80 children on Friday morning during a fresh operation in the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

This was confirmed to BBC Hausa by the parents of the victims who revealed that the children were between the ages of 12 and 17.

They added that the victims were in the bush fetching firewood at about 8:00 a.m. when the terrorists rounded them up and marched them away into the forest.

A parent who said her 15-year-old son was abducted spoke to the BBC Hausa service about the attack and expressed concern about the children in captivity.

“We are worried because we don’t know the condition of our children in captivity,” she said.

A journalist who covers insecurity in Northern Nigeria for foreign media, Yusuf Anka posted on Twitter, “At least 85 people, including teenagers and older men and women, were abducted by armed bandits loyal to Ado Aleru in the communities of Wanzamai, Kucheri, and Yankara in the border areas between Zamfara and Katsina States on thursday.

“This incident comes after the Nigerian military succeeded in killing four bandits loyal to Aleru who were looking after his herds in Magazu areas.”

The list of names of the 85 victims reads as follows:

1. Nana Ash Ala

2. Abdullahi Ado Nabu Zuwa

3. Suleman Yahnya Sacintayi

4. Fauziyah Salisu

5. Rabi Umaru D/Sokoto

6. Yahuza Ali Sokoto

7. Safara’u Ibrahim

8. Yasin Ibn Mai

9. Hawawu Usman

10. Farida Usman

11. Nana Zayyanu

12. Jamila Zayyanu

13. Hassan Muntari

14. Suleiman Muntari

15. Rukayya Babariro Buzu

16. Hassan Babariro Buzu

17. Usaina Babairo Buzu

18. Bashariya Shehu

19. Maryam Shehu

20. Bilki Hamisu

21. Nawara Ahsiru

22. Musa Dargoma

23. Khalifa Sule

24. Mustafa Alfa

25. Najibu Mani

26. Yargoma Ayye

27. Jabiru Nayaro

28. Asma’u Nayaro

29. Hadiza Nayaro

30. Sherifa Isihu

31. Yayyah Isihu

32. Usman Mai Kiyo

33. Hassi Mai Kiyo

34. Murja

35. Abba Muhaka

36. Malan Alasan

37. Semia Allaramma

38. Umma Alh Yau

39. Murshida Ibrahim

40. Kabiru Mustafa

41. Nusaiba Mustafa

42. Sanmillu Sani

43. Maryam Muntari

44. Ibrahim Naamaikoto

45. Fati Sani

46. Ibrahim Isabi

47. Rukaya Hamza

48. Zaharau Abdulkadir

49. Mustafa Abdulkadir

50. Wasila Dayya bi dabu

51. Fati Dayya bi dabu

52. Khadija Dayya bi dabu

53. Rabiatu Dayya bi dabu

54. Sabila Monsura

55. Aadi Mustapha

56. Zainab Midahiru

57. Mustapha

58. Yusuf Bashar

59. Ado

60. Nafisa

61. Lawisa

62. Ssabila

63. Umar Mustapha Naket

64. Ashiru Isahu

65. Fauziya Salisu

66. Rafia Sigaga

67. Saila Sigaga

68. Nana Hamida

69. Usaifa Hamida

70. Mairo Abdullaihi

71. Yahaya Alaranma

72. Abdulrahaman Yahuza

73. Nafisa

74. Ziyara

75. Wasila

76. Farida

77. Zakiya

78. Hawararkura Halidu

79. Shamsiya

80. Nana

81. Aminu

82. Sai Fullahi

83. Dan Adadi

84. Nasiru

85. Yusuf