Zamfara Community Releases Names Of 85 Children, Women, Others Abducted By Terrorists

The Wanzamai community in Zamfara State’s Tsafe Local Government Area has compiled a list of the 85 people kidnapped by suspected terrorists on Friday.
Although the victims’ ages were not specified, it was learnt that they included women and children.
SaharaReproters had reported how the terrorists kidnapped at least 80 children on Friday morning during a fresh operation in the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.
This was confirmed to BBC Hausa by the parents of the victims who revealed that the children were between the ages of 12 and 17.
They added that the victims were in the bush fetching firewood at about 8:00 a.m. when the terrorists rounded them up and marched them away into the forest.
A parent who said her 15-year-old son was abducted spoke to the BBC Hausa service about the attack and expressed concern about the children in captivity.
“We are worried because we don’t know the condition of our children in captivity,” she said.
A journalist who covers insecurity in Northern Nigeria for foreign media, Yusuf Anka posted on Twitter, “At least 85 people, including teenagers and older men and women, were abducted by armed bandits loyal to Ado Aleru in the communities of Wanzamai, Kucheri, and Yankara in the border areas between Zamfara and Katsina States on thursday.
“This incident comes after the Nigerian military succeeded in killing four bandits loyal to Aleru who were looking after his herds in Magazu areas.”
The list of names of the 85 victims reads as follows:
1. Nana Ash Ala
2. Abdullahi Ado Nabu Zuwa
3. Suleman Yahnya Sacintayi
4. Fauziyah Salisu
5. Rabi Umaru D/Sokoto
6. Yahuza Ali Sokoto
7. Safara’u Ibrahim
8. Yasin Ibn Mai
9. Hawawu Usman
10. Farida Usman
11. Nana Zayyanu
12. Jamila Zayyanu
13. Hassan Muntari
14. Suleiman Muntari
15. Rukayya Babariro Buzu
16. Hassan Babariro Buzu
17. Usaina Babairo Buzu
18. Bashariya Shehu
19. Maryam Shehu
20. Bilki Hamisu
21. Nawara Ahsiru
22. Musa Dargoma
23. Khalifa Sule
24. Mustafa Alfa
25. Najibu Mani
26. Yargoma Ayye
27. Jabiru Nayaro
28. Asma’u Nayaro
29. Hadiza Nayaro
30. Sherifa Isihu
31. Yayyah Isihu
32. Usman Mai Kiyo
33. Hassi Mai Kiyo
34. Murja
35. Abba Muhaka
36. Malan Alasan
37. Semia Allaramma
38. Umma Alh Yau
39. Murshida Ibrahim
40. Kabiru Mustafa
41. Nusaiba Mustafa
42. Sanmillu Sani
43. Maryam Muntari
44. Ibrahim Naamaikoto
45. Fati Sani
46. Ibrahim Isabi
47. Rukaya Hamza
48. Zaharau Abdulkadir
49. Mustafa Abdulkadir
50. Wasila Dayya bi dabu
51. Fati Dayya bi dabu
52. Khadija Dayya bi dabu
53. Rabiatu Dayya bi dabu
54. Sabila Monsura
55. Aadi Mustapha
56. Zainab Midahiru
57. Mustapha
58. Yusuf Bashar
59. Ado
60. Nafisa
61. Lawisa
62. Ssabila
63. Umar Mustapha Naket
64. Ashiru Isahu
65. Fauziya Salisu
66. Rafia Sigaga
67. Saila Sigaga
68. Nana Hamida
69. Usaifa Hamida
70. Mairo Abdullaihi
71. Yahaya Alaranma
72. Abdulrahaman Yahuza
73. Nafisa
74. Ziyara
75. Wasila
76. Farida
77. Zakiya
78. Hawararkura Halidu
79. Shamsiya
80. Nana
81. Aminu
82. Sai Fullahi
83. Dan Adadi
84. Nasiru
85. Yusuf