Zamfara bandits flee hideouts to Sokoto, Kaduna

Bandits in Zamfara State in their large numbers are fleeing their hideouts to Sokoto and Kaduna States.

The bandits are currently on the run as a result of security measures taken by the government and the ongoing military operation.

To put them in check, the Federal Government had shut down phone network while the state government closed some markets that operated on a weekly basis.

Although there have been some setbacks, many have said the operation has been successful to a large extent.

Commenting on this, Governor Bello Matawalle said the barrage of attacks on bandits by security forces had made them to make a fresh overture to government, seeking dialogue.

The governor, who ruled out the option of dialogue, said emissaries of bandits have informed him that they had repented and would want to dialogue with the government.



He noted that some of the bandits were running out of Zamfara to other states as a result of the new security measures introduced by the state government.

Some of the new locations of the armed gangs have been discovered.

Among the places that they have fled to, according to sources are:

Kebbe in Sokoto

Lambar Tureta in Sokoto

Birnin-Gwari in Kaduna



Rekeb, a notorious bandit confirmed the relocation of some of the bandits, but boasted that he and other kingpins have remained within their “known location in Zamfara”.