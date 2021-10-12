breaking
Zamfara Assembly suspends lawmakers for associating with bandits
The Zamfara state House of Assembly has suspended two lawmakers over their alleged ties to bandits.
The lawmakers – Yusuf Muhammad, Anka representing Anka Constituency, and Ibrahim T. Tukur Bakura, representing Bakura constituency – were suspended for three months.
According to the Director General Press Affairs and Public Relations of the Assembly, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, the lawmakers will stay off the assembly pending the conclusion of investigations on the allegation leveled against them.
“They are also to appear before the House Committee on ethics and privileges in conjunction with security agencies that are assigned by law to investigate them.”
“These are part of the resolutions reached just now at the House plenary presided over the speaker of the House Rt Hon Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya under matters of urgent public importance,” Kaura said.
Leading the debate on the matter shortly after each and every member swore an oath, member representing Maru North, Hon Yusuf Alhassan Kanoma, drew the attention of his colleagues to the “burning issue” in the House.
He said the house should not fold its arms over the serious allegations leveled against the two members.
Kanoma further alleged that during the kidnap saga of the father of speaker late Alhaji Mu’azu Abubakar Magarya in particular Yusuf Muhammad Anka and Ibrahim T Tukur Bakura were said to have been jubilating over the issue.
More allegations against suspended lawmakers
He also alleged that the two lawmakers were behind the killing of late Hon Muhammad G. Ahmad ( Walin Jangeru), a former member who represented Shinkafi constituency in the state House of Assembly.
He claimed they leaked information through which bandits tracked the deceased.
He asked security agencies to fully track all their telephone lines and listen to all their conversations.
Also contributing, member representing Birnin Magaji constituency, Hon Nura Dahiru Sabon birnin Dan Ali, concurred with his colleague, saying efforts to negotiate with notorious bandit, Bello Turji, on so many occasions to secure the release of late speaker’s father, should not go in vain.
In his ruling on the matter, the speaker, Rt Hon Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, approved the outright suspension of the two members.
Speaker Magarya also directed chairman House Committee on ethics and privileges, Hon Kabiru Hashimu Dansadau, to fully investigate these members and report its findings back to the plenary.
While expressing his dismay over their alleged involvement in banditry activities, the state chief lawmaker also stripped them of the chairmanship of the House standing committees.
The suspended lawmakers could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.
breaking
Abducted Kebbi students freed after over 100 days in captivity
The over 90 kidnapped students and members of staff of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri, in Kebbi State, have been released.
They regained freedom after spending 118 days in captivity.
A father of one of the Kidnapped students, who did not want his name in print, confirmed that the students have been released.
Recall that the bandits shot security personnel during an exchange of gunfire and went away with some students and staff members of the school on June 17.
Two of the students had earlier escaped from their abductors.
breaking
Court sacks Nigerian top traditional ruler, Emir Of Kontagora
An High Court sitting in Minna, Niger State has sacked Alhaji Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora Emirate
The order followed the hearing of on ex parte motion brought before the court by 15 contestants for the throne.
The sacked emir, Mohammed Barau Kontagora; the Attorney General of Niger State; and the Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, were the defendants in the motion.
The first defendant, Mohammed Barau Kontagora was restrained by Justice Abdullahi Mikailu from parading himself as the 7th Emir “pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiff/applicants’ Motion on notice dated and filed on 11/10/2021.”
“An order of interim injunction is hereby made and issued retraining all the defendants/respondents, their agents, privies and/or any other person by whatever name called acting on the authorities or persons claiming and/or parading or presenting or installing the 1st defendant by presenting a staff of office as the 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiffs/applicants’ motion on notice dated and filed on 11/10/2022,” the court ruled.
The counsel for the plaintiffs, W. Y. Mamman Esq, had urged the court to restrain Barau from parading himself as the 7th Emir.
The case has been adjourned till October 20, 2022.
Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger had appointed Alhaji Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the 7th Emir of Kontagora.
Mr Emmanuel Umar, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, announced this during a press conference at the Government House in Minna.
The appointment followed the demise of 84-year-old Sa’idu Namaska in September.
Umar explained that the selection of the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora was held on September 19, 2021, in Kontagora.
He said selection was done by the kingmakers of the Kontagora Emirate in line with the Customary Laws and Practice of the Kontagora Emirate.
The commissioner said after the selection, aggrieved contestants petitioned the governor, alleging some irregularities in the selection process.
He said in response to the petition, the governor, acting on section 3(2) and 7 of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law of Niger State 1989 (as revised), held meetings with the kingmakers and also consulted the State Council of Chiefs.
Umar explained that the kingmakers, during their interaction with the governor, affirmed that the selection followed the Customary Law of Kontagora Emirate and their decision was based on their own conviction without any undue influence.
He noted that the governor, thereafter acted under section 3 subsection (1) of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law Chapter 19, Law of Niger State 1989 (as revised) and all other powers conferred on him and appointed Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the 7th Emir of Kontagora.
breaking
Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu released from DSS detention
Nollywood veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has been released from the detention of the Department of State Services (DSS).
His release was made possible by the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN).
Agu was arrested by DSS hours after he was released by the Nigerian Army last week.
AGN made this known via a statement on their official page.
The statement signed by their Communication Director, Monalisa Chinda read, “The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has yet again secured the release of Actor Chiwetalu Agu from the custody of the DSS.
“On behalf of the Guild, I was at the DSS office with my colleague, the Senior special Assistant on Military Affairs and Inter Governmental Relations to the President Steve Eboh to receive Mr. Agu today.
“The elated veteran Actor thanked God for surviving the ordeal and commended the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria headed by Ejezie Emeka Rollas for their relentless efforts in securing his release from the detention.”
