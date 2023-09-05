Zambia’s president issues warning to coup plotters

Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema has warned potential coup plotters not to threaten the southern African nation’s democratic rule and stability.

It is not clear why he sounded the warning, but it comes in the aftermath of several recent coups in Francophone Africa and complaints at home about the rising cost of living.

“To colleagues that think, we are timid by being kind and that they can break the laws and entertain thoughts of illegal takeover of government including undemocratic coup d’état… we are coming for you,” he said.

Since gaining independence in 1964, Zambia has never experienced military rule, though there have been several foiled coup attempts.

Mr Hichilema, who won a landslide victory over an incumbent president in 2021, made the remarks on a visit to Kanyama, a suburb of the capital, Lusaka.

He acknowledged food prices were high and said the government was addressing the issue.