Zambia based Nigeria Prophet condemns Adeboye, Oyedepo, Olukoya, others for failing to utter words of solidarity about TB Joshua

Zambia based Nigerian Prophet, Prophet Seer1 has condemned leading spiritual fathers in Nigeria for failing to utter words of solidarity and love about the late founder of the Synagogue of All Nations, Prophet TB Joshua.

Prophet Seer1, who is the founder of Christ Freedom Ministries (CFM), in a post on his Facebook page ,described the attitude of the spiritual fathers as unbecoming of men of God.

Prophet Seer1, whose real name is Andrew Ejimadu singled out the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; founder of the Living Faith Assembly aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo; the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Pastor Daniel Olukoya; Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche and founder and General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Lazarus Muoka for displaying hatred to TB Joshua after death

He state these spiritual leaders discriminated against TB Joshua when he was alive because according to the, the late Prophet was a Satanist, who was using satanic powers to perform miracles