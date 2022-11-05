Zachery Ty Bryan expecting twins with fiancée Johnnie Faye

Zachery Ty Bryan and fiancée Johnnie Faye announced that they are expecting twins on Friday — just seven months after they welcomed their first child, Kennedy.
“2 Heartbeats + 2 Sacks = TWINS!,” the “Home Improvement” alum wrote on Instagram alongside a video and photo of the pair’s sonogram. He also added the hashtags “#doubletrouble,” “#timetogetsnipped,” and #thebryanbunch” to the photo showing “Baby A” and “Baby B.”
Fans were quick to wish Bryan their best — and warn him about life with two tots.
“Welcome to the club! Congrats! It a wild ride, but definitely a fun one,” one fan commented.
“That’s so exciting!! What an adventure you’re about to go on! I’ve got spontaneous one year old triplets and they are the absolute best!!!,” a second person added, “Built in friends!”
Another joked, “Look out Nick Cannon! Just kidding Zach, congratulations!”
The exciting news comes less than a year after the 41-year-old popped the question to Faye in November 2021. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the actor praised his soon-to-be bride, saying he “won” by getting to marry the model.
However, shortly after the pair called it quits, the “Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” actor was arrested for strangling his ex-girlfriend during an argument at their Oregon home.
Although Bryan was let out on an $8,500 cash bail, he later agreed to take a deal in which he pleaded guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault.
As part of the agreement, the actor was not charged with strangulation or coercion.