CELEBRITIES
Yul Edochie’s second wife reacts to backlash, hints at telling her own side of the story
Judy Austin Moghalu, second wife to Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has revealed that she might be ready to tell her side of the story.
The actress hinted at this in an Instagram Live, noting that she was surprised that many people loved her.
According to her, she had received several warm messages from fans globally.
Speaking on the story that brought her to the limelight, the actress said she’s contemplating telling her side of the story.
“There’s this saying that there is no smoke without fire, and it takes two to tango, but most times in Nigeria, we don’t have that kind of patience to hear…” she said.
Edochie announced his marriage to Nollywood actress Judy Austin Moghalu on Wednesday, April 27, sharing a photo of their son.
“It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children,” he captioned the photo.
His announcement shocked many Nigerians as the actor is well known for his regular posts about his commitment to his wife and how she has stood by him.
Just hours after unveiling his new family, the actor celebrated his first wife on Instagram by sharing a photo of her.
He wrote, “NUMBER ONE. ❤️❤️❤️@mayyuledochieUndisputed.”
After trending for days after his revelation, the actor took to Instagram to solicit the support of Nigerians for his political ambition, noting that they should transfer the same energy they used to criticise him to vote him into power.
CELEBRITIES
Blac Chyna loses $100m legal battle against Kardashians as jury reach verdict
Blac Chyna has lost her legal battle against the Kardashian family after she took them to court for defamation and other allegations.
She filed a $100million lawsuit against the family and they have been battling it out in court over the last few weeks.
The mum-of-one – who previously dated Rob Kardashian – claimed the group were responsible for her show Rob & Chyna getting cancelled.
The couple – who share six-year-old daughter Dream together – split in 2017.
The KUWTK spinoff, named Rob and Chyna, ran for one season before it got axed by the US’ E! network.
However, Rob’s lawyer claimed that the couple’s split led to the show’s cancellation.
The Kardashians have denied all the claims Chyna has made.
Now a judge has ruled a loss for 33-year-old Chyna – finding that none of the Kardashians had defamed Chyna, nor did they interfere with her contract by convincing the E! network to cancel her show Rob & Chyna.
The four Kardashian defendants which included Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attended nearly the entire trial.
However, when the verdict was read, all four stars all were in New York at the Met Gala.
After lengthy deliberations, the jurors decided that the Kardashians often acted in ‘bad faith’.
They found that the family were not justified in telling the executives and producers of Rob & Chyna that Chyna physically abused their brother and son, Rob Kardashian.
However, they found that it had no substantial effect on Chyna’s contract or the fate of the show, and she was awarded no damages.
The Kardashian’s attorney, Michael G Rhodes, said the family was ‘exuberant’ and ‘very pleased’ when he called them with the news.
It comes after jurors failed to reach a verdict on Friday.
Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kris, who all testified earlier in the week, were absent from the courtroom on Friday – as was Chyna.
The 12-strong jury spent seven hours deliberating at Downtown Los Angeles courthouse – but were forced to continue the trial this week.
Chyna sued the family members for $40 million citing loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings, claiming they used their influence to cancel the second season of the show.
She also claimed the family embarked on a campaign to tarnish her reputation by encouraging network executives to pull the plug on the show, after the model and socialite was accused of fighting with Rob in December 2016. The pair went their separate ways shortly afterwards.
There was good news for Kim, 41, in the courtroom, however, after attorney Rhodes filed a motion for a ‘directed verdict’ asking Judge Gregory Alarcon to remove her from the defamation claims.
He argued that the comments made by Kim in emails to her family or E! executives were not ‘defamatory’ adding that the suit against her should be dismissed since it was not included in the jury instructions.
Judge Alarcon agreed and said in his written ruling that a hand-written brief on the issue handed in by Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, ‘fails to establish a defamatory statement made by Kim Kardashian.’
“The motion for directed verdict is therefore granted as to Kim Kardashian as to the defamatory cause of action,” the judge said in court.https://get-latest.convrse.media/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mirror.co.uk%2F3am%2Fcelebrity-news%2Fblac-chyna-loses-100m-legal-26851689&cre=bottom&cip=31&view=web
The ruling reads: “There is no evidence that defendant Kim Kardashian took a ‘responsible part ‘ in the publication of the alleged statements by the other defendants.”
CELEBRITIES
Helen Flanagan admits she hasn’t shared bed with fiancé Scott Sinclair for seven years
Helen Flanagan has been in a relationship with footballer Scott Sinclair for over a decade, with the pair having three kids – Matilda, six, Delilah, three, and son Charlie, 13 months.
They’ve been engaged since 2018 – but the duo don’t even share a bed since Matilda came along, Helen has explained.
But it turns out it’s for a really sweet reason.
In a lengthy post on her Instagram, Helen explained that she has been sorting out admin for the last week or so while Charlie weans off feeding.
She wrote: “I’ve always co slept with Charlie and the breast feeding went hand in hand.
“I’m doing my house up at the moment ( hence why most of my pics are taken in lounge area as I haven’t got round to the rest).
“One of my next jobs is mine and Scott’s room and after seven years it would be nice as a couple to actually share a bed and not feel like flat mates!. I’ve always just co slept with the kids out of easiness and just basically so I can sleep and just function in the morning.”
Last week, Helen revealed she was going to stop breastfeeding as she opened up on her struggles while parenting.
he star posted: “I’ve decided to stop feeding. I’ve really enjoyed nursing Charlie but the past month I’ve just had enough.
“Today was the first day I’m trying to gradually wean him off during the day (he feeds too much).
“I love being a mum and I’m so grateful for my babies, but I’ve just felt so drained so making some changes.”
“I’ve never had any childcare for Charlie but I’ve decided to get some week. To help him eat more and get off the boob. It’s just different stages and they will pass.”
All three of Helen and Scott kids were recently struck down with scarlet fever.
CELEBRITIES
Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian stuns in iconic Marilyn Monroe dress alongside Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian set pulses racing on the Met Gala red carpet as she proudly walked hand in hand with beau Pete Davidson while wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gold dress.
The reality star, 41, wore the infamous outfit wore by the actress 60 years ago to sing happy birthday to then-president John F Kennedy on his 45th birthday.
And she admitted she had to lose 16 pounds in order to fit into what has been dubbed the “world’s most expensive dress” worth a reported $4.8 million.
In order to fully do the stunning outfit justice, the SKIMS founder even bleached her normally dark locks blonde and matched it with a dazzling pair of diamond earrings.
She made her grand entrance to the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and certainly didn’t disappoint those eagerly awaiting her appearance.
While many were expecting an extravagant entrance alongside Saturday Night Live star Pete, 28, few would have expected what was to come.
Her dramatic transformation was breathtaking and fans quickly headed to social media to shower her with praise.
One fan gushed: “KIM KARDASHIAN. IN MARILYN MONROE’S HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR PRESIDENT DRESS. THAT IS ALL. #MetGala.”
Another commented: “this dress is stunning on Kim Kardashian #kimkardashian #metgala #MetGala2022.”
A third wrote: “You can say whatever you want about Kim Kardashian but she CAN DRESS. stunning #MetGala.”
And a fourth added: “Kim Kardashian is a vision in that Marilyn Monroe gown, absolutely stunning #MetGala #MetGala2022.”
But not everyone was impressed, with one user slamming her attempt to mirror Marilyn. They wrote: “Kim Kardashian’s attempt to mirror the divine Marilyn Monroe predictably falls flat … even wearing Marilyn’s actual dress!!!
“A cheap peroxide wig and spackle cannot mask her lack of Marilyn’s true appeal and genuineness!!!”
Pete, while overshadowed by his partner, looked dapper as he donned a stylish slim-fit black suit and black tie combo.
He completed the look with a pair of black shades as he joined arm-in-arm on the red carpet.
The comic was happy to take a step back from the limelight though and praised his belle for how good she looked to the show’s hosts, before joking she stopped him wearing a cap.
Latest News
- ASUU strike: Tight security presence at UNILAG gate as students plan protest
- PHOTOS: Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian, Hilary Clinton dazzle at Met Gala
- Yul Edochie’s second wife reacts to backlash, hints at telling her own side of the story
- Pope says he wants to meet Putin in Moscow
- EFCC quizzes Malami’s aides over ‘sale’ of presidential pardon
Trending
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Buhari returns to Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Striking ASUU members shouldn’t be paid – Education minister
-
NEWS9 hours ago
PSC promotes Magu to AIG ahead of retirement
-
NEWS9 hours ago
50 passengers rescued as fire guts aircraft tyres in Rivers state
-
SPORTS11 hours ago
Champions League: UEFA announces teams that won’t play in competition next season
-
NEWS8 hours ago
EFCC quizzes Malami’s aides over ‘sale’ of presidential pardon
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Pope says he wants to meet Putin in Moscow
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
Groups suspend rally for Osinbajo