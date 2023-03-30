Yul Edochie loses 16-year-old son

11 total views

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, is in a sad mood right now.

The ace actor lost his first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie, on Thursday morning.

Kambilichukwu died two months after his father celebrated his 16th birthday with his mother , Mary Edochie.

Confirming the news of his death, a family member who spoke with Vanguard, was quoted as saying that Kambilichukwu died on Thursday.

“After his exam in school, he joined his mates to play football and he developed a seizure and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital. All efforts by the doctors to resuscitate him proved abortive,” she added.