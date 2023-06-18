YouTuber IShowSpeed Goes Berserk After Meeting Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch

YouTube sensation IshowSpeed has established himself as one of the platform’s leading content creators due to his dynamic personality and sense of humor. Speed, who can often seen barking and ranting on his YouTube videos, is also a huge admirer of Portugal football team captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who is one of the most popular athletes in the word. For months, Speed had been trying to catch a glimpse of his idol and meet him in person. Last year, Speed had travelled to Qatar to watch Ronaldo play during the World Cup.

His dream of meeting Ronaldo finally came true on Sunday after Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualifying fixture against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Lisbon.

Ronaldo, who made his 199th appearance for Portugal, played the whole 90 minutes during his side’s 3-0 win at the Estadio da Luz.

After the match, Speed finally got the chance to meet Ronaldo, who came out of his car to meet his fan.

The moment Ronaldo stepped out of the car to meet Speed, the teenager couldn’t control his excitement and hugged his idol.

Speed, who recently graduated from high school, has consistently expressed his admiration for Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s teammate Rafael Leao had organised the meeting after the match.

He found the net with a header midway through the first half only to be denied by an offside flag.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s commitment to the national team is exemplary,” said Martinez.

“He is a unique player in world football, and he is very important in our dressing room.”