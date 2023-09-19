YouTube has suspended the monetisation of Russell Brand’s hugely popular channel following the rape and sexual assault allegations made over the weekend.

On Tuesday (September 19), the flagship company released a statement confirming the changes following the explosive Dispatches documentary.

It read: “We have suspended the monetisation on Russell Brand’s channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy.

“If a creator’s off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community.”

The company said that it had suspended the comedian’s channel from the YouTube Partner Program “following serious allegations against the creator. This action means the channel is no longer able to monetise on YouTube.”

This decision applies to all channels that may be owned or operated by the 48-year-old, it clarified.

Over the weekend, the Hollywood actor has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013 during the height of his fame.

At the time, the TV star was working for the BBC, Channel 4 as well as starring in a number of Hollywood films.

The Metropolitan police have since revealed they have now received an allegation of a sexual assault in Soho, central London, which took place back in 2003.

It comes after the explosive Channel 4 Dispatches documentary Russell Brand: Hiding in Plain Sight, which was made in conjunction with The Times and The Sunday Times, hit the airwaves over the weekend.