Youths foil kidnap attempt in Ago Palace, Lagos

Some youths in Lagos State thwarted an attempted kidnap of a yet to be identified person at Victory Estate in Ago Palace Way in Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area on Tuesday.

A viral video on Wednesday showed the three suspects, stripped and covered in blood, and sitting on a bare floor while being repeatedly questioned and beaten by the youths who caught them after the failed kidnap attempt.

The kidnappers gave their names as Ifeanyi, Stanley Emmanuel alias Davido and Sodiq.

JUST IN: Three kidnappers caught in Victory Estate Ago Palace, Lagos. God help us ooo 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZzsCQKEyEq — Oguntoye Opeyemi (@Equityoyo) February 18, 2025

