You’re not the richest black man, my godfather Dangote is – DJ Cuppy tells Kanye West

Entertainer DJ Cuppy has reacted to American music star, Kanye West claiming that he was stopped from entering his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian’s house to spend time with his children, in spite of being the richest black man.

Kanye made the claim during an appearance on Hollywood Unlocked which is hosted by Jason Lee. He said;

“Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate.

“So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that’s what was not going to happen.

“But I didn’t want to argue about it. So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back.

“I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something.’

“And it’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy can’t come see something. Daddy can’t come inside.’ But that hadn’t been defined.”

Kanye said the security told him he couldn’t go inside.

He added;

“My daughter wanted me to go inside.

“I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined.

“And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to.

“And that’s where I call my cousins. And my cousin is real opinionated, you know that. And I said, ‘I need you to go and say these two things.’

“Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”

Reacting to this, DJ Cuppy noted that though she is a fan of Kanye, he should know that he isn’t the richest black man. The entertainer stated that her godfather, Aliko Dangote occupies that position.