You’re not the richest black man, my godfather Dangote is – DJ Cuppy tells Kanye West
Entertainer DJ Cuppy has reacted to American music star, Kanye West claiming that he was stopped from entering his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian’s house to spend time with his children, in spite of being the richest black man.
Kanye made the claim during an appearance on Hollywood Unlocked which is hosted by Jason Lee. He said;
“Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate.
“So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that’s what was not going to happen.
“But I didn’t want to argue about it. So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back.
“I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something.’
“And it’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy can’t come see something. Daddy can’t come inside.’ But that hadn’t been defined.”
Kanye said the security told him he couldn’t go inside.
He added;
“My daughter wanted me to go inside.
“I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined.
“And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to.
“And that’s where I call my cousins. And my cousin is real opinionated, you know that. And I said, ‘I need you to go and say these two things.’
“Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”
Reacting to this, DJ Cuppy noted that though she is a fan of Kanye, he should know that he isn’t the richest black man. The entertainer stated that her godfather, Aliko Dangote occupies that position.
Jamie Lynn tells sister Britney Spears she loves her as she begs for ceasefire
Jamie Lynn Spears has gone on Instagram to beg her sister to pull their “embarrassing” feud offline and out of the public eye.
Britney Spears, 40, and Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, began arguing over social media last week after Jamie Lynn did a promotional interview promoting her new memoir, “Things I should Have Said”.
In the interview, Jamie Lynn Spears described her sister’s behavior before her 13-year conservatorship as erratic.
Britney Spears disputed the claims, saying that the two hadn’t been around each other much at the time and that her sister was making up stories about her.
In a Thursday statement posted to Twitter, Britney slammed Jamie Lynn as a “scum person,” writing: “My sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!! Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!!”
However, on Saturday, Jan 15, Britney Spears softened her tone towards her sister. In her post, Britney admitted to saying “some harsh things” about her younger sibling in a note she posted to Twitter.
Jamie Lynn has now taken to Instagram to call for a ceasefire.
“Britney—Just call me,” the 30-year-old Zoey 101 star wrote in an extended plea shared to her Instagram Story.
“I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform.
“In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you.
“This is embarrassing and has to stop,” Jamie Lynn concluded, tagging her sister. “love you.”
Jordan Cashmyer, star of MTV’s ’16 and pregnant,’ dies at 26
Jordan Cashmyer, a star of MTV’s reality series 16 and Pregnant, has died at the age of 26.
Cashmyer’s death was announced by family member Jessica Cashmyer and Jordan Cashmyer’s father on Sunday. No cause of death was given.
“Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” read the post, in part. “My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER. Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy.”
MTV paid tribute in a Twitter post that read: “We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Jordan Cashmyer. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.”
In 2014, Cashmyer was featured in Season five, episode nine of 16 and Pregnant, in which her struggles with homelessness, employment, and teenage pregnancy she eventually gave birth to a daughter named Evie were detailed.
Cashmyer’s boyfriend at the time, Derek Taylor, was also featured. She gave birth to a second child, Lyla, last year.
The reality series ran for six seasons and spawned numerous spinoff series including Teen Mom and 16 and Recovering.
“Please understand and respect our privacy at this time,” wrote Jessica Cashmyer on Facebook. “We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, granddaughter Lyla and family members.”
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ‘kept their distance’ during daughter’s birthday party
Kanye West and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian stayed at ‘opposite ends’ of the garden during their daughter Chicago’s birthday party.
The 44-year-old – who changed his name to Ye – was filmed at the tot’s party despite previously complaining about not being given the address.
After uncovering the bash’s location from fellow musician Travis Scott, Kanye turned up to Kylie Jenner’s Hidden Hills home to enjoy some quality time with his daughter.
It has been claimed that Kanye spent around an hour at the party and stayed apart from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.
“He seemed okay once he started talking to the family and was in great spirits laughing and playing with Chicago, it seems he just wanted to be involved in her day and didn’t want to cause trouble,” the insider told The Sun on Sunday.
“There was no scene between him and Kim but they did spend most of the afternoon at other ends of the garden. He chatted with Kris and some other family members but there was no deep discussion with Kim yet.”
