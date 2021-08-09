‘Your words have no effect on me’ Actress Kate Henshaw knocks those always age-shaming her

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has bragged about owning her age without fear or favour as she slammed those always age shaming her.

The actress who clocked age 50 a few weeks ago in a post shared on the microblogging platform Twitter said trolls should be original with their abuses and insults.

According to the actress, anytime she shares a tweet that does not sit well with some people, they attack her with the popular phrases ‘yeyebrity and old age’.

Kate Henshaw added that none of those words gets to her, and people heap curses on themselves they say they do not want to grow old.

She wrote: Any time you see my tweet that does not agree with your brain alignment, you come with the phrases like ‘yeyebrity and old age’… Can you please be original with the abuse at least? Insipid lot!!

Seems you don’t know that your words have no effect on me… You dey heap curses on your head if you talk say you no go ever old… see me owning my age without fear or favour…. I dare you or your better half do same….