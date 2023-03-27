24 total views
This is a timed quiz. You will be given 10 seconds per question. Are you ready?
10
0%
Entomology is the science that studies:
Hint Hint!Show hint
Correct! Wrong!
Entomology is the study of insects, including their relationships with other animals, their environments, and human beings.
Eritrea is a country in:
Correct! Wrong!
Eritrea is a northeast African country on the Red Sea coast. It shares borders with Ethiopia, Sudan and Djibouti.
What is the square root of 441?
Correct! Wrong!
Which of these cities is furthest north?
Correct! Wrong!
120/1000 = ?
Correct! Wrong!
Which one of the six is least like the other five?
Correct! Wrong!
8 + 2 ÷ (4 – 2) = ?
Correct! Wrong!
The Second World War lasted from 1939 to ____.
Correct! Wrong!
The International Women’s Day is celebrated in:
Correct! Wrong!
International Women's Day is a worldwide event with a human rights theme, highlighting the social, economic, cultural and political achievements and contributions made by women. It is held annually on the 8th of March.
How many dots are on two dice?
Correct! Wrong!
Your IQ Is 151 If You Score At Least 9/10
YOU FAILED!
You weren't even close... Carry on!
Close enough!
You were even close... Carry on!
You are Genius!
You nailed it!
Share your Results: