Your imprisonment is causing me pain – Hushpuppi’s friend, Pac writes him as he marks third birthday in jail

Today is the birthday of Nigerian fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas better known as Hushpuppi.

He is currently in a USA jail after being arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE) in June 2020.

This year’s birthday is the third he will be celebrating in prison.

To mark the special day, his very close friend, Sikiru Adekoya aka Pac took to social to pen down a touching message to him, declaring that his imprisonment has caused him ‘hope and pain’ but the joy that his verdict draws close gives him joy.

PAC wrote:

Dear Rahman,

I write you from a place of hope and pain, the hope that as your verdict draws close and a pronouncement kick starts, our reunion is made possible, and the pain that comes with every day knowing that you are in there. Rahman, it’s your third birthday behind guard bars, I pray that you continue to find strength, and I pray for peace From within, that powers you into greatness. Happy Birthday, Blood.

Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE) in June 2020, and subsequently flown to the U.S. He pleaded guilty to the charges in July 2021 and was ordered to remain in custody pending sentencing.

A version of Hushpuppi’s plea agreement filed in June outlined his role in a school finance scheme, as well as several other cyber and business email compromise schemes that cumulatively caused more than $24 million in losses.

He pleaded guilty to Count Two which is “Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering,” an offence that attracts a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment among other punishments including full restitution, his plea agreement with the U.S. government states in part.