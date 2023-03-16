Thursday, March 16, 2023
Your Future Is Bright But Governor Sanwo-Olu Will Win – Oba Of Lagos Tells LP Candidate, Rhodes-Vivour During Visit

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on Thursday declared his support for the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) when the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour visited his palace.

The top monarch in the state, who praised the LP flag bearer, for coming out to contest because he had every right to do so, said that his support was for Sanwo-Olu who the monarch projected would win the election on Saturday, March 18.

Akiolu, who prayed for Rhodes-Vivour and wished him well in his future endeavours, maintained that Rhodes-Vivour vying was not wrong.

The monarch stated that he (Rhodes-Vivour) had a bright future, but that he would not win this election.

“Please, don’t relent after this contest but I am fully behind Sanwo-Olu,” he told Rhodes-Vivour.

Akiolu commended Sanwo-Olu for the many giant strides he has recorded as governor, noting he became governor as the most difficult time in the state.

“I am not an hero worshipper and gossiper. For Gbadebo, the future is open to you. God will not kill you; there is nothing wrong in you contesting. All of those contesting are my children.

“I pray by the authority in this palace, God should help us to turn the state better. There is no way I can hate the Igbo because they are among my best friends.”

The monarch doused the fears expressed by some residents that there would be violence during the election.

He added: “By the grace of God, there would be no trouble. All the false prophets, I am just looking at them. Everything is in the hands of God and within six months of Tinubu, there would be glaring progress.”

Akiolu implored all residents of the state to come out to vote and be peaceful in performing their rights.

He also noted that the majority of politicians were after personal benefits and not after improving society or serving the people.



