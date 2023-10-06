Veteran actress Bimbo Oshin has poured out her heart to celebrate her darling friend turned sister, Funsho Adeoti on her birthday today the 6th of October, 2023.

Bimbo Oshin shared a video of her dear friend wishing her a happiest birthday filled with prayers. She prayed that the celebrant will find happiness and her days be filled with joy in fullness.

She wrote, “Happiest birthday to my darling friend turned sister @asiwajucouture moi very own sexy momo with a beautiful heart my prayer partner. May the Lord bless you on your birthday and always Ore mi.

May the happiness and grace of God Almighty continue to be with you, your days shall be full of joy and you shall always find favor in His eyes. You will not labour in vain IJMN🙏Love you to the moon and back Arike mi 🎉🍾Enjoy your day sweetie.

A few hours ago, the mother of four shared stunning new photos to mark her day, accompanied with a gratifying message. She wished herself a happy birthday and expressed gratitude to her Maker.

“Happy birthday to me.

All I can say is thank you Lord”.

Recall that Funsho Adeoti got many talking online when she shared beautiful pre birthday photos on her verified Instagram page.

The mother of four shared gorgeous photos of herself with her fans while she eagerly anticipate today.

She declared the Lord’s presence to accompany her to her new year with joy and happiness.