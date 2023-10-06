Friday, October 6, 2023
HomeCELEBRITIES"You will not labour in vain" Bimbo Oshin pours out her heart...
CELEBRITIES

“You will not labour in vain” Bimbo Oshin pours out her heart to celebrate her friend Funsho Adeoti

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

Veteran actress Bimbo Oshin has poured out her heart to celebrate her darling friend turned sister, Funsho Adeoti on her birthday today the 6th of October, 2023.

Bimbo Oshin shared a video of her dear friend wishing her a happiest birthday filled with prayers. She prayed that the celebrant will find happiness and her days be filled with joy in fullness.

She wrote, “Happiest birthday to my darling friend turned sister @asiwajucouture moi very own sexy momo with a beautiful heart my prayer partner. May the Lord bless you on your birthday and always Ore mi.
May the happiness and grace of God Almighty continue to be with you, your days shall be full of joy and you shall always find favor in His eyes. You will not labour in vain IJMN🙏Love you to the moon and back Arike mi 🎉🍾Enjoy your day sweetie.

A few hours ago, the mother of four shared stunning new photos to mark her day, accompanied with a gratifying message. She wished herself a happy birthday and expressed gratitude to her Maker.

“Happy birthday to me.
All I can say is thank you Lord”.

Recall that Funsho Adeoti got many talking online when she shared beautiful pre birthday photos on her verified Instagram page.

The mother of four shared gorgeous photos of herself with her fans while she eagerly anticipate today.
She declared the Lord’s presence to accompany her to her new year with joy and happiness.

Previous article
Mohbad’s death: NDLEA being investigated – Police
Next article
Ollie Watkins: Aston Villa striker signs new contract until 2028
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network