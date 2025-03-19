Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo has slammed President Tinubu for declaring a State of emergency in her state, Rivers State.

On Tuesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state. He said he has taken the decision after evaluating the political crisis in the state, and suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy for six months.

Tinubu also suspended all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State and nominated Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) as Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state.

Taking to her Instagram story, Hilda pondered on if Tinubu was declaring a State of emergency because Rivers State has been at peace for two years or to capture their economy or because of one man. Describing his action as shameless, she stated that the President should admit he wants to annex Rivers State.

“State of emergency because for two years we have had peace!

State of emergency because you want to capture the economy soul of Rivers State!

State of emergency because of one man?

Shameless!

Perhaps Mr President should say he wants to annexed Rivers State”.

The Animal Farm by George Orwell should be given to every Rivers State citizen as palliative. Meantime, someone tell Mr Jones to rein in his pigs”.