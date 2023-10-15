Following her ex husband publicly calling her out for not granting him access to his children, Do2dtun’s ex-wife Taiwo Oyebanjo has chosen to break her silence.

Do2dtun, a prominent media personality, has been making headlines recently as he grapples with his attempts to gain access to his children.

He has been publicly vocal about his frustrations and has accused both his ex-wife and her brother, D’banj, of obstructing his visitation rights.