The sudden and shocking demise of Nigerian singer Mohbad continues to spark a lot of controversies, and rumors within the entertainment industry.

As fans and netizens seek answers regarding the circumstances surrounding his death, one name that has repeatedly emerged in discussions is that of Naira Marley, his former record label leader.

However, in a recent interview, Mohbad’s father has come forward to debunk these claims and shed light on the situation.

In the interview, with sight, Mohbad’s father addressed these speculations and provided insights into his son’s unfortunate passing.

He stated that Naira Marley was not present with Mohbad at the time of his death, canceling the rumors that the artist might have been directly involved.

He was asked about the allegations of his son engaging in drugs, he revealed that on the day they accused his son of doing drugs he knew it was a lie, because he had seen him that day.

Since Mohbad’s passing, there has been a lot of speculations and accusations circulating online, with some suggesting that Naira Marley may have played a role in the tragedy.

These suspicions were fueled by a viral video that showed Sam Larry, an aide to Naira Marley, involved in an altercation with Mohbad. Mores I, a document revealing a petition filed by Mohbad against Sam Larry had surfaced, further deepening the mystery.

Let’s recall Mohbad’s father had previously shared his belief that his son’s passing may have been linked to an injection administered by an auxiliary nurse. This only adds another layer to the ongoing discussions surrounding the true cause of Mohbad’s untimely death.

In light of these developments, Naira Marley has also released an official statement expressing condolences and insisting that there were no hostile energy or ill will between him and Mohbad.

He has also called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death, raising important questions about the events leading up to that fateful day.