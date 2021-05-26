NEWS
You can’t make policy on open grazing, Akeredolu replies Presidency
Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday picked holes in the presidency’s position on the ban on open grazing by governors of the southern extraction.
Specifically, Akeredolu who is chairman of the Southern Governors’ forum noted that the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, lacks the authority to make policy statements for the federal government unless directed.
The presidential spokesperson had on Monday stated that it is very obvious that the governors had no solution to offer from their resolutions to the herder-farmer clashes that have lingered in the country for generations.
Shehu said it was “equally true that their (Southern governors’) announcement is of questionable legality, given the Constitutional right of all Nigerians to enjoy the same rights and freedoms within every one of our 36 states (and FCT) -regardless of the state of their birth or residence.”
But apparently miffed by the presidency’s assertion, Akeredolu warned Shehu and “his cohorts” to desist from hurling insults at elected representatives of the people, noting vehemently that the presidential aide must unveil the actual intentions of those he serves, who he said are definitely not the president.
Reacting to the statement, Governor Akeredolu who spoke through his senior special assistant on Special Duties, Doyin Odebowale, said, “Anyone who has been following the utterances of this man, as well as his fellow travelers on the self-deluding, mendacious but potentially dangerous itinerary to anarchy, cannot but conclude that he works, assiduously, for extraneous interests.
“Their game plan stands at variance with the expectations of genuine lovers of peaceful coexistence among all the peoples whose ethnic extractions are indigenous to Nigeria.
“The declaration that the recommendations of the Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, a mere political appointee like Garba Shehu, are now the “lasting solutions” which eluded all the elected representatives of the people of the Southern part of the country, exposes this man as a pitiable messenger who does not seem to understand the limits of his relevance and charge.”
Casting doubt on the relationship between shehu’s comments and the president’s true position, the governor said, “Mr. Garba Shehu just released a press statement purporting to represent the position of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, on the farmer-herder “clashes” and what he termed as “Deep Rooted Solutions to the herdsmen attacks.
“He also attributed a unilateral decision to the President who “clears the way for ranching and revival of forest reserves” as part of the “permanent solution to the frequent clashes between them, as well as the associated problem of the gun-wielding “killer-herdsmen”.
Akeredolu further noted that while Shehu wants to “revive forest reserves,” he “seems particularly uninterested in the current position of the same law that he and his cohorts often misinterpret to serve parochialism and greed.”
He continued: “Governors no longer have powers over the lands in their territories. They must take instructions from appointees of the Federal Government on such matters.
“It is superfluous, and that is being charitable, for anyone to remind us of the constitutional right of bona fide citizens “to enjoy rights and freedoms within every one of our 36 States (and FCT)-regardless of their state of birth and residence.
“There has never been any contention on this provision. Mr. Garba seems to have issues understanding the difference between licentious criminality and qualified rights under our law. We must continually nudge him off his current state of cognitive dissonance. His pronouncement betrays dubiety and mischief.
“Most traditional families in Nigeria have occupations. Pastoralism is not an exception. Any ethnic group still trapped in anachronism may be assisted to embrace modernity.
“Dispossessing communities of their ancestral lands, encouraging denizens of the forests to overrun lands belonging to other people and forcing alien bands of migrants on the local populace to live “side-by-side” with other communities cannot be for animal husbandry. It raises suspicion on a grand, deliberate, persistent, and insidious design to use naked force to subjugate the real owners of the land. Mr. Garba Shehu is a major supporter of the current pervasive anarchy in the land.
“His acts are those of an agent provocateur. Other closet dreamers, aspirers to colonial fantasies, must be weaned off their delusion.
“No inch of the space delineated and known, currently, as South West, and indeed the whole South will be ceded to a band of invaders masquerading as herdsmen under any guise.”
Lagos LG Elections: KWAM 1’s manager sets to become Local government chairman
Olasoju Adebayo, one of the managers of King of Fuji music , Wasiu Ayinde Omogbolahan (KWAM 1 ) is set to become the next Chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA).
Feelers from leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) both at the state and council levels showed that Adebayo, who is currently the vice chairman of the LCDA, will emerge as the party’s flagbearer in the July 22 elections.
KWAM 1 is said to have garnered the support of political heavyweights in the state behind Adebayo’s ticket.
KWAM 1’s decision to pitched his tent with his manager is said to have strained his relationship with his long time friend and the monarch of the town, the Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kabiru Kolawole Alani Agbabiaka.
Oba Agbabiaka is routing for a former vice chairman of the local council, Hon. Mojeeb Adam to become the next Chairman.
The monarch and his chiefs chiefs-in-councils have openly endorsed Adam, who holds the traditional title of Balogun of Isolo.
Oba Agbabiaka believes Adam will represent the interest of the indigenes better and his efforts to have have their son as the next chairman of the local council.
No indigene of the town has ever be Chairman since the LCDA was created.
KWAM has , however, insisted that there is nothing anybody could do to dissuade him from supporting Adebayo as he was the one that introduced him into politics.
Adebayo also has the support of the Lagos State Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Work (NURTW), Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya (MC Oluomo).
Oluomo has already directed his members to work towards Adebayo’s success in both the party’s primary and general election.
Senator Ogunlewe’s son, Moyo emerges Kosofe APC consensus candidate
Political leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC)in Kosofe Local Government Area (LGA) have presented Moyo Ogunlewe as the the party’s consensus candidate for the chairmanship seat in the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos State.
Moyo is the son former Minister of Works during the regime of Olusegun Obasanjo and former senator , Adeseye Ogunlewe.
Moyo, a lawyer joined the APC in 2019 after he lost the Lagos State House of Assembly elections twice under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Moyo, who is in his 30s, contested in 2015 and 2019 but lost to the candidates of the APC in both elections. He was was one of the youngest candidates to contest in the two elections in Lagos State
Some other candidates for chairmanship seat in Kosofe have already withdrew from the race to obey the decision of the leaders.
One of the leading candidate for the seat, Chief) Fatai Oladehinde said he was satisfied with the process and commended the party leaders for choosing Moyo.
Suicide bomber explodes in Ebonyi
A suicide bomber was on Tuesday blown to pieces when a suicide vest he was wearing exploded on his body.
The incident happened in Afikpo town, Afikpo local government area of Ebonyi state.
A source in the area said the incident happened around 12noon.
“He made an attempt at entering Amaizu/ Amangballa Primary School but was turned back by the school security since he couldn’t justify his reason for visiting. He immediately started running inside a nearby bush before a big bang was heard,” the source said.
The source also said residents scampered for safety when the bomb exploded but reconvened at the scene of the incident few minutes after only to discover the suspected suicide bomber laying dead in the pull of his own blood.
The resident who noted that the incident happened close to the Eke Market Afikpo which is said to be the biggest market in the area hinted that there is tension and panic in the community.
It was gathered that the upper part of the suspected suicide bomber’s body was completely destroyed from the impact of the bomb.
Commissioner for Internal Security, Stanley Okoro confirmed the incident but noted that he was yet to get details if what happened.
