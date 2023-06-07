The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Frank Nweke Jr, has faulted Governor Peter Mbah’s approach to end Monday sit–at-home order in the state.

SaharaReporters had reported how Governor Mbah threatened to close schools, markets and transport units that failed to open for business and academic activities on Monday henceforth.

SaharaReporters also reported that the people of the state defied the governor’s order as they observed the sit-at-home order though Mbah moved around some parts of the state with his entourage to monitor compliance.

Reacting to the governor’s compulsory immediate compliance with his order to end the sit-at-home menace, Nweke said that Governor Mbah could not decree out the existence of the sit-at-home menace in the state.

Nweke said that “The situation hurts all concerned and is economically, socially, and politically destructive to the Southeast. Leadership and followership is, however, a shared responsibility, and the government must understand that the sit-at-home menace cannot be decreed out of existence.”

According to him, “A broad-based stakeholder engagement alongside visible improvements in governance and quality of life is critical to earn the trust of the people and, ultimately, elicit voluntary compliance.

“The same is required as regards the ongoing dismantling of security barricades in neighbourhoods in Enugu. These were self-help initiatives of ordinary citizens in the face of rising insecurity.

“The security situation has not changed. Reasonable people will support the removal of these barricades when the situation of insecurity which necessitated them is ameliorated, if not eliminated.

“Partnership between citizens and government is critical in achieving the improvements we all desire in the security sector.

“Executive orders may be well intentioned. However, attention must be paid to ensure that their implementation is not hampered by a lack of communication and engagement, unsolved dependencies, and misalignment in timing.”