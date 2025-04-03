You cannot annex another country – Danish PM to US

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday condemned the United States’ attempt to take over Greenland, calling instead for transnational cooperation.

Frederiksen addressed the media aboard an inspection ship, alongside Greenland’s new prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, and outgoing prime minister, Múte B Egede.

The Danish PM told the Trump administration that the situation at hand concerned a world order that had been built together across the Atlantic over generations.

“You cannot annex another country – not even with an argument about international security,” Frederiksen stated.

Frederiksen said that if the U.S. wished to strengthen security in the Arctic, Denmark and other allies were prepared to join forces.

“If you want to be more present in Greenland, Greenland and Denmark are ready,” she assured.

Accusing America of subjecting Denmark and Greenland to “pressure and threats,” she asked, “What should we believe about the country we have admired for many years?”

Nielsen, in his remarks, stressed the importance of talks involving all parties but observed “a great uncertainty that there is no dialogue now.”

Frederiksen and Greenland’s leaders took a six-hour boat trip on the ocean-patrol vessel HDMS Vædderen, as well as an aerial view of the region in a helicopter.