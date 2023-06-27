Nollywood actress, Toyin Alausa has praised her junior colleague, Kemi Korede over her outstanding personality.

Korede, who is currently in Mecca on Holy pilgrimage had made it her duty to pray for her colleagues and fans.

Impressed by her selfless personality, Toyin Alausa heaped praises on Kemi Korede.

Preaching on the importance of prayers, which she considers a Master key, she appreciated Kemi for being so amazing and selfless.

She prayed that her benevolence shall be rewarded.

“Prayer is the Master Key that unlocks the results of Faiths and Beliefs.

Personally, I’m spiritually inclined and rooted and I have a clear understanding of the power of intercession. Ameen Ya Allah to all your Prayers.

Thank you Abeniade for being so amazing and selfless. Your benevolence shall be rewarded in good measures, pressed down, shaken together, and running over. Lagbara Olorun. I love you too mucho darling @iamkemikorede”.

Over the years, Kemi Korede has become the pride of many over her exemplary behavior.

The movie star has become well-known for always showing support for her colleagues every time.

Kemi Korede shares her deepest prayer for her benefactor, MC Oluomo as she visits Mecca

Just days back, Kemi Korede shared a video of her praying for her benefactor, MC Oluomo.

The movie star, who is friends with the Lagos State Parks Chairman, included him in her list of prayer points.

She prayed that things don’t turn bad for her and for God to reward him exceedingly.

“I use this moment to pray for my great benefactor ALHAJI MUSILIU Akinsanya Ayinde Ayedade @kingmcoluomo may everything good not turn bad in your hands sir.

God bless you more sir. Amen”.