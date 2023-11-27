May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has been left overwhelmed after linking up with beloved actress, Rita Dominic.

The two had linked up for an event where they posed for clips and photos. In the video, May was seen sitting with Rita as they conversed and enjoyed each other’s company.

Gushing over it, May described it as a beautiful moment and complimented the movie star for her beauty.

“Beautiful moment with the gorgeous diva”.

Her fans, followers, and supporters via her comment section hailed her.

One Chinenye Best Girl stated that May is now bigger than her husband by writing, “Is now I know that you’re bigger than your ex-husband

One Oma Etta wrote, ‘Queen!! The other one dey there dey shout Isi Mmili up and down

One Gorgeous Ukam wrote, “Class is everything, no be to dey shout Ijele up n down. You can’t even be in the midst of classy people

One Blessn wrote, ‘Yao extraordinary Queens. Loving this like cr@zy. Keep striving for the best sweetheart. Love you go the moon and back baby sis

One Samal Tom wrote, “See elegance and beauty, baby girl. You’re so beautiful, one and only computer wizard

One Face of Beauty Nigeria wrote, ‘Women who ooze class! We are your students, continue to teach us with your lifestyle’.

Since her separation from Yul, May has found favor in the eyes of celebrities, Nigerians, and social media users.

On her birthday in September, May was left emotional over the grand gesture from her fans, who gifted her N5 million, in conjunction with actress, Anita Joseph.

Expressing gratitude to them, May stated that words can’t describe the moment the awesome surprise came for her, as she noted how she had never seen or met any of them, yet they showed her unexplainable love.

Recall that May had filed for divorce from Yul following his marriage to his junior colleague, Judy Austin. The mother of three, who lost her first son amid her divorce was demanding N100 million from Judy Austin for adultery.

May had also filed for a restraining order denying him access to their former matrimonial home, citing safety concerns, among others, and had gotten full custody of the kids.

During a recent court hearing, Yul had allegedly denied being married to Judy Austin, stating that May is his only wife. Blogger, Cutie Juls alleged that Judy Austin had also concurred that she and Yul are not married.

The couple even claimed that they were shocked to find out on blogs that they were married because the reports were false.

Marking a new chapter, May stated that it was a new beginning for her, as she appreciated all for their constant show of love and prayers.

The brand influencer has since launched her first business, which she made known on her verified Instagram page by appreciating the public for their massive support for her and her overwhelming love.

She noted how they stood by her during the unprecedented occurrences in her life and helped her through.