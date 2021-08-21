You are already a failure, PDP hits Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a failure.

The party said this while reacting to Buhari’s statement that he did not want to leave office as a failure.

When he met with service chiefs at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, Buhari charged them to double their efforts, saying he did not want to leave office as a failure.

But in a statement on Friday, the PDP through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described Buhari’s submission as medicine after death.

He said the “lame attempt at damage control” can’t help the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ologbondiyan said Buhari and the APC have failed in their three-pronged promises of security, anti-corruption and economic development.

“The PDP asserts that President Buhari’s veiled admission of failure, which smacks as a tactic to exonerate the APC, is an exercise in futility as the APC, which now only exists on paper, will soon fizzle from our political firmament, having shown itself as perverted platform that cannot be entrusted with governance at any level in our country.”

“They have instead wrecked all sectors of our nation life with no hope in sight. What explanation can the Buhari Presidency and the APC offer for failing to decisively tackle terrorists, insurgents and bandits, who are daily ravaging our communities, killing and maiming our compatriots in various states across the country, despite the huge resources at their disposal?

“How do President Buhari and APC leaders sleep at night when they know that due to their incompetence and compromises, hundreds of Nigerians, including school children are languishing in kidnappers’ den at the mercies of their assailants and the elements?

“President Buhari has so failed as a Commander-in-Chief that non-state actors have taken over, with regions now resorting to their own security outfits while state governors, including his home, Katsina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, telling helpless victims of terror attacks to defend themselves.

“Moreover, the Buhari Presidency cannot point to any landmark project it conceptualized, started and completed in the last six years. All it can boast of is the mortgaging of the future of our nation with accumulated N33.107 trillion debt with nothing to show and no clear repayment plan.

“More atrocious is that Mr. President is seeking to borrow additional N5.62 trillion, when he knows that he has less than two years in office,” the PDP said.

Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe and the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to them on the issue.