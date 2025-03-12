Nollywood actress Bimpe Akintunde has weighed into the fallout between actors Ijoba Lande and Baba Tee.

Last month Ijoba Lande had called out Baba Tee for allegedly wrecking his marriage. He revealed that his wife left his house in January 2025 and hasn’t had sex with him for 8 months. The upcoming actor said he is now the father and mother to their child.

Baba Tee, reacting to his accusation, initially denied it and threatened to file a lawsuit. Still, he later admitted he had had an affair with her, explaining that it occurred in an unexpected and intoxicated setting.

He claimed that he was unaware that the woman was Lande’s wife and tendered an apology to him, urging men to fear women.

Weighing into it, Bimpe, via her Instagram page, noted how Ijoba Lande is a good man and truly deserves the best. She admonished him to trust God and keep his hope alive as good things will come his way.

Bimpe pleaded with him to accept Baba Tee’s apology.

“I am using this medium to reach out to my two brothers involved @ijoba_lande1. You are a good man and truly deserve the best. Trust God and keep hope alive; surely, good things are coming your way. Pls accept @babatee.1 deepest Apology

Ko ni baje fun gbogbo wa lola Oluwa oba.

Posted @withregram • @babatee.1 Originalkayeefi

PLS DO ACCEPT MY LETTER OF APOLOGY TO THE PUBLIC AND IJOBA LANDE

MAY WE NEVER BE A VICTIM OF CIRCUMSTANCES IRE OOO”.

Baba Tee has been married twice with both marriages wrecking within a short time. Baba Tee’s first marriage which was to London socialite, Yetunde Bustline Oduwole crashed in 2013, less than two years after they got married over alleged infidelity. He then married a second wife, a London-based socialite, Dupe Odulate whom he proposed to in 2015. Odulate took to social media in 2019 to announce their breakup.

Despite having two failed marriages, Baba Tee went ahead to marry a third wife and he welcomed his first child with her in 2020. He recounted how he was mocked by his ex-wives because of his small manhood and unstable marriages.

In an interview, last year, Baba Tee, had opened up on the alleged assault he suffered from his first wife, Yetunde. According to him, he and his wife were both bosses, which led them into several conflicts. He claimed that the first time his ex-wife abused him was with a slap.