“You are a clannish clown for mocking Peter Obi’s supporters” , Charly Boy tells El-Rufai
Nigerian singer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has described the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as a clannish clown over his recent tweet mocking supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
El-rufai had in a tweet on Monday made fun of the proposed Two Million March rally in Kaduna for the presidential candidate of Labour Party Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Ahmed-Baba.
According to him, organisers of the march will not have beyond 200 persons on the street for the proposed event.
El-Rufai’s tweet had generated backlashes from tweeps and other social media users, lambasting the governor over his prediction, asking him to fix the challenges in his state first.
Reacting also, Charly Boy slammed El-Rufai on Twitter for caring about the rally in Kaduna amid insecurity and other concerns, naming him a “clannish clown.
He wrote, “Can you just imagine dis clannish clown, El Rufai… Kaduna is now the leading state in terrorism.
“The once upon a time very peaceful state is now a bandit paradise. Many of the victims of the Kaduna train attack dem still hold hostage.
“The only tin wey dey worry dis clown na the one million march pass by Peter Obi supporters. Nonsense #ourmumudondo’’
Kenya election: Buhari reacts to William Ruto’s emergence as president
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President-elect of Kenya, William Ruto, on his victory in the just-concluded presidential election.
Ruto was declared the winner of the country’s close-fought presidential election on Monday.
According to the Chairman of the country’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Wafula Chebukati, Ruto garnered almost 7.18 million votes (50.49 percent) against 6.94 million (48.85 percent) for his rival Raila Odinga in the August 9 vote.
Reacting, Buhari, in a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity, also commended the people of Kenya for the peaceful and transparent outcome of the elections, which once again demonstrates that the democratic process, values and principles remain the best way for the people to select their leaders and hold them accountable.
Buhari said Nigeria values Kenya as a strategic partner in the fight against terrorism and violence extremism, buoyed by a long history of friendship, economic and trade ties, and effective collaboration through international organisations such as the African Union, the United Nations and the Commonwealth.
While wishing Deputy President Ruto a successful inauguration and tenure in office, the President looks forward to more fruitful and robust engagements between the two countries on shared priorities such as enhancing peace and security on the continent, democracy, and greater economic prosperity and social development.
The Nigerian leader also salutes President Uhuru Kenyatta for his statesmanship and exemplary leadership to the people of Kenya in the past nine years and the profound legacies of his administration on infrastructure, education, healthcare reforms and tourism, as well as strong influence and support on regional security.
Kenya election: ‘It’s good news for the church’ – Apostle Suleman congratulates Ruto
The founder of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has congratulated the Kenyan Deputy President, William Ruto over his victory at the just-concluded presidential election.
Ruto was declared the winner of the country’s close-fought presidential election on Monday.
According to the Chairman of the country’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Wafula Chebukati, Ruto garnered almost 7.18 million votes (50.49 percent) against 6.94 million (48.85 percent) for his rival Raila Odinga in the August 9 vote.
Reacting to Ruto’s victory, Suleman, who congratulated Kenyans for Ruto’s victory, said the development is good news for the church of Jesus.
In a post on his social media handles, the popular clergy said the victory was made possible through the power of God.
He wrote, “My brother. God has done it. Congratulations William Samoei Ruto on your victory as the new president of Kenya.
“This is good news for the church of Jesus. Congratulations to all Kenyans! See you all at the inauguration. To God be the glory.”
BREAKING: VP William Ruto defeats Raila Odinga to win Kenyan presidency
The Deputy President of Kenya, William Ruto has been declared winner of the country’s close-fought presidential election.
Some commissioners had rejected the results of the just concluded election.
Chairman of the country’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Wafula Chebukati made the declaration on Monday.
According to him, Ruto had won almost 7.18 million votes (50.49 percent) against 6.94 million (48.85 percent) for his rival Raila Odinga in the August 9 vote.
