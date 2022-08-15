“You are a clannish clown for mocking Peter Obi’s supporters” , Charly Boy tells El-Rufai

Nigerian singer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has described the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as a clannish clown over his recent tweet mocking supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

El-rufai had in a tweet on Monday made fun of the proposed Two Million March rally in Kaduna for the presidential candidate of Labour Party Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Ahmed-Baba.

According to him, organisers of the march will not have beyond 200 persons on the street for the proposed event.

El-Rufai’s tweet had generated backlashes from tweeps and other social media users, lambasting the governor over his prediction, asking him to fix the challenges in his state first.

Reacting also, Charly Boy slammed El-Rufai on Twitter for caring about the rally in Kaduna amid insecurity and other concerns, naming him a “clannish clown.

He wrote, “Can you just imagine dis clannish clown, El Rufai… Kaduna is now the leading state in terrorism.

“The once upon a time very peaceful state is now a bandit paradise. Many of the victims of the Kaduna train attack dem still hold hostage.

“The only tin wey dey worry dis clown na the one million march pass by Peter Obi supporters. Nonsense #ourmumudondo’’