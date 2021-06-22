NEWS
Yoruba scholars send strong message to Igboho
A conference of Yoruba has urged Sunday Igboho and others pushing for secession to take things easy and see it from broader perspectives.
The conference, which had in attendance Yoruba scholars and traditional rulers, was led by Professor of History, University of Texas, Austin, Toyin Falola.
The Yoruba leaders and scholars met at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, on Monday, for the sixth Atanda lectures and conference on Yoruba culture and society.
Speaking at the event Prof. Falola stated that what Nigeria needs was the decentralization of power to allow the six geopolitical zones in the country to have the autonomy to function.
He said decentralization would solve most of the problems, including the insecurity facing the country.
Falola said, “The Yoruba are angry, the Igbo are angry, so, how to minimise and reduce the anger is what we should find a solution to.
“At this time, the best advice one can give is decentralization and autonomy in various regions.
“I don’t think separation is the best way to go, but seeking better autonomy in these regions is a better option.”
Olutayo Adeshina, another professor of history, in his submission advised the agitators for the Yoruba nation to think things through.
He said “Those who are pushing for it, I will say let us take it easy and see it from broader perspectives because here, the structure of Nigeria is skewed; it is imbalanced and it is also not right. Yes, we have the right to agitate; I will say let us take it easy.
“If we agitate and try to secede, move away, what is the benefit of it? What is the cost of taking Yoruba out of Nigeria? Is it going to be done peacefully?
“You have to do this thing very clinically; you must get your parameters right; is it going to be peaceful? If it is going to be peaceful, Okay, if it is not going to be peaceful, what is the cost to us as a people and as a society? What is the cost on our infrastructure? A lot of things must be done carefully and well-calibrated.”
The Orangun of Oke-Ila, Osun State, Oba Abolarin Adedokun, also called for patience and tolerance among the tribes and ethnic groups in the country.
The three-day conference on Yoruba culture and society had many national and international scholars on Yoruba and culture as speakers, including a foremost private art collector in Africa, Prince Yemisi Shyllon; Director of African Studies Institute, University of Georgia, USA, Akinloye Ojo, and Professor Arinpe Adejumo of the University of Ibadan
NEWS
Another Lagos LGA chairman dies
Hon. Olufunmi Rafiu Olatunji, Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area in Lagos is dead
Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area in Lagos Hon. Olufunmi Rafiu Olatunji is dead.
Olatunji died on Monday night.
It was gathered Olatunji had been battling with illness before his death.
He will be buried in accordance with Islamic rites today at his residence in Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos.
Before his demise, he was seeking re-election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
He emerged winner in the APC local government primary election with 1977 votes to become the party’s candidate in the forthcoming July 24th election.
Confirming his death, his Media Team on Tuesday morning in a Facebook post said: “With sorrow in our heart but in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah (S. W. T), we announce the passing, after a long battle with illness, our dear father, brother, friend, confidant, role model, Nation-builder, Hon. Olufunmi Rafiu Olatunji.
“He was until late night of Monday 21st June, 2021 the Executive Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area, Eti-Osa Local Government.
“He will be buried in accordance to Islamic rite by 9 am prompt at his residence in Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos. We invite you to join us in paying the last respect to our beloved father, brother, friend and Boss.
“We are confident that Almighty Allah will grant him Al Jannah Firdaus.”
In a terse statement, chairman of Lagos Mainland Local Government, Hon. Mrs Omolola Essien expressed sadness over his sudden demise.
She said: “We commiserate with his family, friends, colleagues and staff of Eti-Osa Local Council development Area and pray against such unfortunate deaths in our fold.
“And On behalf of the good people of Lagos Mainland Local Government Areas, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the Conference 57 Chairmen, his family and pray that The Good Lord grants the people he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss and make paradise his final abode.”
NEWS
Lagos Assembly passes LASIEC Amendment Bill
The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for passage into Law.
Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa on Monday, passed the bill Having gone through its first, second and third reading at the plenary.
Obasa stated that: “The Election process of the Local Government and LASIEC which has started with the Parties contesting for the position is possibly affecting the tenure of the existing LASIEC Officials and the State needs to be on the safe side, hence, the need to look at the laws and amend where necessary to protect the effort of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission.
“The Intended Bill will empower the Governor to elongate the tenure of the officials of LASIEC and I think the six month proposed is too wide in this consideration because we need to be ahead in order to protect the State, so I proposed three month.”
The Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and LASIEC, Victor Akande, stressed that the amendment being proposed was needed to ensure the Bill gets the necessary backing in order to stand the test of time.
Akande stated: “Only a singular fraction of the Bill is amended; the Bill also seeks to give the Governor the leverage to be able to use his power in case the tenure lapses. It is a good amendment in the right direction.”
Other members who made contributions, noted that the proposed amendment is a worthy one because the House and its democratic dispensation must ensure that it abides by the rule of Law.
The only addition is subsection 2 of the extant Law which provides for legislation that will necessitate the extension of the tenure of the Electoral Commission to perform it duties is however proposed to be amended since the Constitution states that no part of the people from the Commission shall administer themselves as democratically elected among the selection in the electoral process.
NEWS
DSS releases Kano singer detained for Blasphemy
The Department of State Services (DSS) has released an Islamic singer, Ahmad Abdul, taking into custody after releasing a blasphemous song.
DailyTrust reports that Abdul was picked by the security agents for releasing the uncensored song titled ‘Barhama Gwaska’, perceived as blasphemous and capable of creating chaos in the state. The DSS had said it took the singer into protective custody to avert likely violent reactions against him from Kano residents.
While in detention, Abdul tendered an apology to the entire Muslim community, Kano state government, and Islamic scholars.
Confirming his release from custody today June 21, the Executive Secretary of Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board, Ismaila Na’abba Afakallah, said he had received hundreds of petitions against the song from concerned citizens. Afakallah said he reported the singer to the DSS which later arrested him at a hotel where he had been hiding for days to save him from the mob.
“He has been released as he regretted and apologised over his offence, promising not to repeat it” Afakallah said
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Sunday Igboho’s loyalists, MC Oluomo’s boys draw battle lines over Yoruba Nation Lagos rally
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Kissing mistakes you’re making
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigeria will burn if Northerners retaliate attacks – ACF
-
NEWS24 hours ago
JAMB releases new schedule for candidates of delisted centres
-
BUSINESS20 hours ago
UAE makes U-turn, reinstates ban on Nigerian flights
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Niger Gov returns from overseas trip, meets parents of abducted students
-
NEWS1 day ago
No going back on planned Lagos rally, says Sunday Igboho
-
NEWS2 hours ago
Another Lagos LGA chairman dies