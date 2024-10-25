Yoruba Nollywood stars react as Gospel singer Dare Melody loses wife

It was a black Thursday for the family of Gospel singer Dare Melody as he lost his beloved wife, Adedoyin Odunuga nee Odagi.

The sad news was made on the singer’s Instagram page, where it was revealed that his wife died in the early morning of Thursday, 24th of October 2024.

“BREAKING NEWS.

BLACK DAY @ DM MULTIMEDIA – DM Multimedia Mourns The Demise Of The Wife Of The Chairman (Evang. Dare Melody)

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the transition to eternal rest of our beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend (Mrs. ADEDOYIN ODUNUGA, NEE: ODAGI), who passed away early morning today 24th of October 2024.

RIP

You Will Forever Be In Our Hearts”.