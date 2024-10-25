Yoruba Nollywood stars react as Gospel singer Dare Melody loses wife

It was a black Thursday for the family of Gospel singer Dare Melody as he lost his beloved wife, Adedoyin Odunuga nee Odagi.
The sad news was made on the singer’s Instagram page, where it was revealed that his wife died in the early morning of Thursday, 24th of October 2024.
“BREAKING NEWS.
BLACK DAY @ DM MULTIMEDIA – DM Multimedia Mourns The Demise Of The Wife Of The Chairman (Evang. Dare Melody)
It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the transition to eternal rest of our beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend (Mrs. ADEDOYIN ODUNUGA, NEE: ODAGI), who passed away early morning today 24th of October 2024.
RIP
You Will Forever Be In Our Hearts”.
Taking to his comment section, some Yoruba Nollywood actors mourned the singer’s late wife.
Damola Olatunji wrote, “Pls accept my condolences. It is well
Tawa Ajisefinni wrote, “Omg. My condolences
Woli Agba Ayo Ajewole wrote, “Ahhh! My condolences
Toyin Adewale wrote, “Haaaa!! Jesuuuu
Bimbo Akisanya wrote, “Omg Jesu
Queen Ayo Balogun wrote, “Omg. Pls accept my condolences. May her soul rest in peace”.
In the past two years, many celebrities have lost their partners. Early this year, Yoruba actor Tayo Adeleye, in a heartbreaking post, announced the demise of his beautiful wife of 3 years, as he shared some photos from her burial ceremony. Though he didn’t disclose what caused her death, he penned a note to her, stating that his wife would forever be etched in his heart. Calling her his guiding light, the bereaved husband added that his wife’s absence would be felt.
In September 2023, Yoruba actor, Lekan Olatunji lost his beloved wife. He noted how God is unquestionable, as he revealed that his wife died after spending millions of Naira on her health for surgery. He went on to recount all the promises of hope and assurance his wife gave to him.
Also, last year, actor Felix Ugo Omokhodion, better known as Fresh Prince Felix, lost his beautiful wife. Sharing photos of his Queen, Felix bade her farewell as he mourned her. He described his late wife as the love of his life, as he stated that her absence had left an unfathomable void and he only found solace knowing she was residing with angels in heaven.
In early 2023, Nigerian singer Chukwudi Ken Agali, better known as Chuddy K, lost his wife to cancer. Sharing a photo of his wife, Chuddy K, who was in disbelief of his wife’s death, noted how she fought hard to live. He, however, stated that he chose not to believe that his wife died of cancer but that God called her.
In 2022, Comedian Osama announced the tragic death of his wife, Mildred Maurice Wuyep, on social media ten months after they tied the knot. The bereaved comedian did not state the cause of his wife’s death but he lamented over the fact that his union with his late wife was cut short
