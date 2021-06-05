Yoruba Nation Radio begins transmission on Sunday

Promoters of the Yoruba nation will on Sunday launch its radio and TV stations.

The radio station, Ominira Radio and TV will begin test transmission on Sunday.

The frequency of the transmission will be 9890kHz and will run from 2100-2200 UTC.

The promoters of the station in a statement noted that the frequency will be use when the radio station begins full operations in a few days time

The location of Ominira Radio could not be ascertained.