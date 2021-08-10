Yoruba Nation: Akintoye, others set for ‘One Million Man March’ at UN headquarters in New York

Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS) has announced a “One Million Man March” to demand a referendum on self-determination and abolition of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

The march will be held in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States of America at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) starting from 14th to 21st September 2021.

According to the group, the March will be led by Professor Banji Akintoye, respected Varsity Don, Prof. Yusuf Turaki, Secretary-General of NINAS, Barr. Tony Nnadi, and National Chairman of Ilana Omo Oodua, Professor Wale Adeniran, amongst others.

NINAS is the umbrella body of leading regional Self-Determination Groups in the South and Middle Belt of Nigeria with Ilana Omo Oodua representing the Yoruba blocs, Lower Niger Congress representing the South-South and South-East and Middle Belt Forum representing the Middle Belt blocs.

The Communications Manager to NINAS, Maxwell Adeleye disclosed this a statement on Tuesday.

The group called on all Nigerians from the region to join the “historic and epoch-making” matching, adding that they want the whole world to see the level of injustice, oppression and intimidation currently going on in Nigeria.

Adeleye in the statement disclosed the group will also to demand the United Nations to send a peacekeeping force to Nigeria to “demand a referendum to decide on the rights to self-determination of the people who want an end to unitary systems of Nigeria which has been turned into an apartheid state,” the statement said.